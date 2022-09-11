WESTMINSTER — The Windham Northeast Education Association complained to the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union board Wednesday about the teachers’ pay, saying they hadn’t been paid on time.
Lisa Stapleton of the Windham Northeast Education Association’s leadership team told members of the school board Wednesday night that many teachers didn’t receive their first paychecks of the new school year in a timely manner last Friday.
Stapleton said that while traditionally members’ paychecks are deposited directly to their bank accounts on Friday morning, last week it took hours if not a day or so for the money to show up.
And, she said, in at least one case, a teacher didn’t receive her paycheck until Tuesday. And, she said, some of the summer staffers still hadn’t been paid, and that teachers who retired in June had not received their retirement bonuses yet.
School Superintendent Andrew Haas and WNESU Finance Director James Vezina apologized for the problem, but said that the teachers’ contract stipulates only that the money be transferred by the end of the day on Friday.
It’s been a tradition that the money shows up in people’s accords first thing Friday morning, but there is no requirement for that in the teachers’ contract, said Jack Bryar of Grafton, chairman of the WNESU board.
Stapleton, who is a teacher at Westminster Center School, said some teachers and staff didn’t get paid until Saturday, and that one teacher had to be given a paper check because direct deposit didn’t work in her case.
Vezina, who has been the district’s finance director since early May, attributed some of the pay problems to the ongoing financial problems that have afflicted the WNESU for about two years. Later in the meeting, he reported to school directors of the ongoing “chaos” in the business office and sorting out the district’s financial records.
While audits have showed no money is missing, the audits have uncovered many serious problems in the office’s accounting practices, including not reconciling the district’s financial accounts.
Vezina, the former business manager for the Hartford School District, said further complicating the matter was the district had recently changed banks, from a New York state bank to Mascoma Bank in Walpole, N.H. He said having the school district’s main bank so far away was a bad situation.
He also said that getting the first paycheck out at the beginning of the school year, with all the new employees, can be a big challenge. Plus, he said, not all employees file their timecards in a timely manner. The school district has about 300 employees. He did say there had been “a clerical error” that resulted in one of the problems.
Haas, who took over a year ago as superintendent after former Superintendent Christopher Pratt resigned unexpectedly, said that he had worked on the payroll, and that it was a complicated situation, especially with direct deposit.
Haas and Vezina noted that emails were sent out to employees notifying them of the delays and potential problems.
Haas said the various retirement or signing bonuses that the school board had approved would be forthcoming, either on Sept. 16 or later in the month.
Rockingham School Director Priscilla Lambert, herself a retired teacher, said it wasn’t fair to the teachers to delay the transfer of funds until later in the day.
Lambert said such a delay can cause a lot of financial problems and confusion.
But Bryar said there wasn’t such a provision in the contract, and that the school system was able to have that flexibility if necessary. “We’re really sorry it happened,” Bryar said, who said “the stupid bank told us one hour” before the problems were resolved.
Bryar didn’t say which bank was the “stupid bank.”