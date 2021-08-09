BENNINGTON — A Bennington teenager was injured in an accident on Northside Drive late Sunday night, police said.
Bennington police said they were called to the vicinity of 131 Northside Dr. shortly before 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found Joshua Hamilton, 19, of Bennington, lying on the north side of the road.
Police and Bennington Rescue Squad treated Hamilton on scene for a head injury. He was subsequently airlifted to Albany Medical Center, and his medical condition was not known, police said Monday afternoon.
According to police, Hamilton was riding a skateboard towards traffic when struck by a vehicle driven by Brody Farnum, 26, of Bennington. The vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction at the time of the crash, police said.
No charges had been filed or citations issued in the investigation as of Monday afternoon, police said.
Northside Drive was closed for approximately one and a half hours after the accident. The Bennington Rural Fire Department assisted with traffic.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact Sgt. Roscoe Harrington at 802-442-1030 or through Benningtonpolice.com.