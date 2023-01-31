Terrain parks at local resorts are a big draw for freestyler skiers and riders.
"Parks have been good this season, and off with a bang," said Andrew Kimiecik, digital marketing manager at Stratton Mountain Resort. "We have been lucky enough to have a hardworking park crew who have had rails in the ground since our Opening Day."
As of this week, Stratton had a features in both Tyrolienne and Big Ben, the resort's progression park and medium to large-size parks respectively. A total of 19 features can be found in the parks.
"These parks get a fresh look every so often, with new features and rebuilds happening in between weather windows," Kimiecik said.
Kimiecik said crews were in the process of building "our sought-after boardercross run" on East Byrnes Side. That section will be hosting United States of American Snowboard and Freeski Association (USASA) competitions this weekend, then open to the public starting Monday.
"Nestled within the boardercross trail are the 'bones' of our halfpipe, to come in a few weeks after USASA competitors have completed their season and we get ready for Homesick in the spring," he said of a highly anticipated event set to bring past and pros to Stratton March 24 to 26.
Terrain parks at Carinthia at Mount Snow in West Dover were being revamped this week, bringing fresh inspiration to freestyle skiers and riders.
"We’re taking advantage of the cool temps this week and making a bunch of snow on Nitro, Lower Fools Gold, the Farm and Junkyard," said Andrew Lampron, senior manager of snow surfaces at Mount Snow. "To make the amount of snow we need for those parks, the trails aren’t ridable and have to be closed."
Since the trails are outlets for the Prospector and Upper Fools Gold terrain parks, they too had to be closed for the week.
"During this time, our teams are rebuilding to keep those parks fresh for guests," Lampron said. "All rails and features are being pulled out and changed up in preparation for the weekend."
Starting Saturday morning, guests will get a chance to check out completely rebuilt parks on Prospector and all of Fools Gold.
Nitro, the flagship park, will open as a ski trail over the weekend then close Monday to be completely rebuilt. It will reopen at the end of next week.
"Not only does this work keep exciting and new features for our guests but it also builds up our snow depth to ensure we’re able to sustain these parks into the spring when snow begins to melt," Lampron said. "While closing the trails is a tough decision, it allows for major snowmaking and time our park crew needs to create the Carinthia experience that guests have come to expect."
Courtney DiFiore, spokesperson for Mount Snow, said one of the best parts about Carinthia is "knowing there’s always something new to experience and get creative on."
"The consistent work and rebuilds happening throughout the season by the team is driven by their own passion for skiing and riding," she said.
From the recent Futures Tour, USASA events and the upcoming Carinthia Classic presented by Rockstar Energy on March 11, DiFiore said, "there’s always something epic going down at Carinthia."
Chris Ouellet, park manager at Magic Mountain in Londonderry, said his team is offering creative parks that are accessible to everyone who wants to come ride them.
"Magic is lucky to have a unique spot. We don't need to be the biggest park out there," he said. "I've always thought, the best parks are the parks that just feel fun to ride. If it has good flow, it will have a good vibe."
Magic's plan is to build six different configurations of the park this season. Currently, the third is up. Magic also is offering three "night jams" at the park this season.
"We are lucky enough to get to host a few other events through the season, too," Ouellet said, expressing gratitude for his team and the new addition of Andrew Parsons to the crew. "The flavor he brings to the designs keeps everyone pumped through the whole season. It's really great coming into work knowing we have a good plan, a good team and management behind us."
Bromley Mountain Ski Resort in Peru just finished a completely new rebuild of its parks. The resort hired a groomer who recently started a new company, Wizard Snow Parks.
"The rebuild has been phenomenal, really successful," said Steve Gabriel, marketing coordinator at Bromley Mountain Ski Resort.
Gabriel counted 11 large/extra large features in The Garden and four extra small/small features in Bonanza. He said the latter park is where riders and skiers progress.
Since opening, the park has seen a lot of traffic.
"We focus on a lot of early season snowmaking so our park does open a little bit later than some mountains," Gabriel said. "But once we do open, we find that the younger demographic really enjoys it. Even some of the older demographic will go in and try some things."