DUMMERSTON — Free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests were handed out quickly Wednesday morning -- so quickly that the 'Out of Tests' sign was put up by the Agency of Transportation employees in Dummerston only 45 minutes after the event started.
Ben Truman, Vermont Department of Health spokesman, said he started getting reports early Wednesday that sites around the state were running out of kits fast and all sites were depleted within the first couple of hours in the morning.
Each site had between 850 and 1,200 kits, and each kit comes with two tests.
"They go quickly," Truman said, adding that patience and understanding from Vermonters seeking free rapid tests is appreciated.
Over the last two weeks, about 34,560 rapid testing kits have been given out at VTrans sites. That number is anticipated to grow to between about 100,000 and 120,000 once New Year's Day arrives.
Although the test kits are especially enticing when they are free, they also can be hard to find when they come with a cost.
"I know a lot of pharmacies and stores are out," Truman said.
Employees for the Vermont Agency of Transportation District 2, in Dummerston, Vt., give out several hundred at-home COVID-19 testing kits on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. With traffic building on Route 5, they opened at 7 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. to hand out the kits that were all given out within 45 minutes.
Chuck Stromberg, a transportation operations technician 3 for Vermont Agency of Transportation, hands out at-home COVID-19 testing kits to drivers at the District 2 location, on Route 5, in Dummerston, Vt., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. With traffic building on Route 5, they opened at 7 a.m. to hand out the kits that were all given out within 45 minutes.
Employees from Vermont Agency of Transportation District 2, in Dummerston, Vt., prepare to put up the “Out of tests” sign just 45 minutes after opening the site up on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Several hundred at-home COVID-19 testing kits were given out in 45 minutes before running out of the tests.
Andy Miller, owner of Brattleboro Pharmacy, is experiencing challenges in stocking rapid tests.
"We take calls all day long looking for the rapid tests, so I know demand is robust, but we cannot get them," Miller said. "I think that rapid tests have a role in the 'toolbox' and COVID-19 protocols, but it is unfortunate Brattleboro Pharmacy cannot supply them. Additionally, I think the demand I see from phone inquiries validates people also believe they are important and are trying to be responsible in regards to COVID."
Miller said several rapid test kits have been made available to Brattleboro Pharmacy, mainly BinaxNOW and Quickvue.
"The issues we faced with those were our primary wholesalers being out of stock or limiting us to purchase two per day," Miller said. "A third test became available called FlowFlex from another wholesaler and we began to order those as demand ramped up. We were able to buy those without any barriers and purchased about 200 of them the week before Christmas and sold out of them the weekend before Christmas."
Brattleboro Pharmacy planned to purchase more test kits on Dec. 19 to have in supply before Christmas but none were available that morning. Miller said he finds it interesting that plenty were available the night before.
Other options haven't been suitable.
"Unknown outside vendors call us on a regular basis to offer the tests for sale but often the pricing is above what we consider fair to sell to customers," Miller said. "In other words, the pricing offered to us is more reflective of a retail price not a wholesale price."
Currently, no tests are available to Brattleboro Pharmacy through its normal wholesale channels.
"It makes sense people want to test," Truman said. "We want them to test. There's an ongoing but limited supply. That's what the state is working to address as quickly as we can."
Truman advises individuals who are not feeling well or experiencing even mild symptoms not to wait until they can get a rapid test. They are urged to call their doctor, health care provider or a community clinic to get help arranging a PCR or polymerase chain reaction test. Healthvermont.gov/testing includes testing site listings.
On Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott's office said one free rapid test kit would be available for each student in grades K-12 at sites across the state. Parents are encouraged to use the kits to test their children before they return to school next week, but a test is not a requirement for returning to school. Registration can be done at healthvermont.gov/student-testing.
“Testing your child before school starts gives you peace of mind and will slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Scott said in a news release. "It also will help protect the most vulnerable and keep schools open, so kids can get the education they need and deserve.”