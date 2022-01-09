Tests for Tots, a new program launched by the state, will get rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits to regulated child care providers throughout Vermont.
Chloe Learey, executive director of Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development in Brattleboro and initiator of the Child Care Counts Coalition in Windham County, called the news “excellent” and the program “a bright spot during a very challenging time.”
“Our experience this first week back after a holiday made it clear that rapid tests are required for child care to remain open,” Learey said. “This is important for children during a time when their social emotional well-being has been compromised by elements of the pandemic like isolation. Child care being open is also essential for family’s well-being, both emotional and economic. And our community’s economic well-being relies on people being able to go to work — we can’t all be remote.”
In an announcement Friday, Gov. Phil Scott’s office said the new initiative is meant to expand on efforts underway in K-12 schools in the Test to Stay program that allows children and staff to be tested quickly after a positive COVID-19 case is detected within a program. Test to Stay is described in the announcement as “an important tool in Vermont’s K-12 schools” as it has saved “thousands of in-person instruction days for students.”
Scott urged child care providers to take advantage of the program, which will offer tests to children between the ages of 2 and 5 as well as program staff.
“This approach will safely decrease the burden of contact tracing for child care program staff, while limiting the impact of quarantines on children, their families, and staff,” he said in a statement. “With a limited supply of rapid tests at the federal level, Vermont has prioritized our inventory for our kids.”
As the state gains access to more supplies, Scott said, “expanding our efforts to support more families and children is an important priority.”
Enrolling in the program Friday was Brit Quell, who runs Signal Pine PlaySchool in Dummerston and created a petition calling for the state to offer rapid tests to child care programs after feeling left out because free kits had been provided to K-12 students before coming back from the winter holiday break.
“I am happy to see we have more options for families and I hope the state continues to find options that might include my 1 year old,” Quell said. “Additionally, the application asked if my program would be interested in receiving masks if they become available and I would love to see that particular initiative come into fruition. Masks are another expense for both families and childcare programs alike that can be difficult to acquire.”
Billie Slade, director of Wonder in the Woods in Dummerston and supporter of the petition, said she’s “heartened to see our younger children and their caregivers included in the testing initiatives and would hope we are considered as part of all decisions regarding the health and safety of all children going forward.”
“Don’t you ever think that signing a petition, or contacting your elected representatives, or calling your Governor won’t have an impact,” Tim Wessel of Brattleboro wrote on his Facebook page dedicated to his service on the Select Board. “For families like ours, this is a much needed sigh of relief in these crazy times, and I’m going to call this a win for all Vermonters.”
The governor’s office said tests can be administered at home and are limited to children 2 and older, which is consistent with their emergency use authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration. To participate, child care programs will register for kits.
“Early education and child care providers are crucial to the growth and development of our youngest Vermonters,” Interim Department for Children and Families Deputy Commissioner Miranda Gray said in a statement. “Providing them — and the families they serve — tools to prevent the spread COVID is an important part of our pandemic response.”
The governor’s office said the state will keep monitoring Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and explore other rapid testing options that might become available for broader use at child care programs.
The Vermont Child Development Division of the Department of Children and Families is running Tests for Tots. Kits will initially be picked up at Vermont Agency of Transportation garages, according to a letter sent to child care providers before the program was announced by the governor’s office.
In the letter, the division said kits will be distributed to providers on an ongoing basis who can then provide them to enrolled families.
“This program will allow kit distribution through providers, without the burden of implementing the actual testing or performing contact tracing,” the letter states. “Increased testing will also reduce the impacts of widespread quarantine on children, their families, and program staff, who can also test themselves through this program.”
Work to expand Test to Stay to pre-k programs in school buildings began Dec. 13 and Test to Tots is meant to build on those efforts, according to the letter.
“We acknowledge that there are still children and families (children under the age of two years old) that will not have a testing option and the state will continue to explore what options might be coming available,” the letter states.
A spokesperson for the department could not be immediately reached Sunday.