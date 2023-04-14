SHAFTSBURY — Robert Frost shared with the world his brilliant prose, inspiring many with astute observations that “good fences make good neighbors” and that “the road not taken” is always the one that leads to self-discovery. But Vermont’s poet laureate, a title bestowed on him in 1961, was also known for sharing his green peas.
Erin McKenny, the director of the Robert Frost Stone House Museum, told the story of how the poet and his family would set up a vegetable stand in front of the 1769 Dutch Colonial that sits on Vermont Route 7A in Shaftsbury. Frost lived on the seven-acre property from 1920-1929. It was there on a hot summer day in 1922 that he penned his haunting words in “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening”: "The woods are lovely, dark and deep, but I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep… and miles to go before I sleep."
The property, McKenny says, has stayed pretty much the same since Frost lived there. There is though, amid the barns and heirloom apple trees planted by Frost, the addition of a poetry trail that takes visitors through the very woods Frost wrote about while reading his words to a variety of poems featured on outdoor placards along the path. And this spring, a bean garden will be growing in the meadow behind the house.
“Of course, there will be sweet peas planted in honor of Frost,” said McKenny.
The bean garden is an extension of the Grow-A-Row program at the Robert Frost Stone House Museum which started in 2020 in collaboration with Bennington College's Center for the Advancement of Public Action to address food insecurity in Bennington County.
The program, says McKenny, encourages gardeners to grow an extra row and donate the produce in the red barn at the museum. This year, produce will also be shared with HIS Pantry, a ministry of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales parish in Bennington, as well as The Kitchen Cupboard, a food distribution center on Depot Street also in Bennington.
Food insecurity is a growing concern throughout the country. The USDA estimated that 89.5 percent of U.S. households were food secure throughout 2019. Organizations like Feeding America point out the pandemic has put further strain on households, with one in eight Americans experiencing food insecurity in 2021. Vermont is not exempt from the rise in food insecurity. In 2020, studies conducted by the University of Vermont discovered nearly 30 percent of families in the Green Mountain experienced food insecurity.
“Grow-A-Row is our way of reaching out to our community,” said McKenny.
It’s also a way to introduce Bennington College students to ways they can engage in community organizing, connect with neighbors and the environment.
Growing beans to give back to Bennington residents was the brainchild of Alexis Elton. Elton, an artist and community organizer, is a visiting instructor at the college. She designed the hands-on course appropriately named, “Beans Give Back” to inspire students to see how their actions can make a big difference in the world.
The course began first with many “meaty” discussions about the hunger needs in the community and where and how food is grown, said Elton. Then came the research as to what beans to grow on Frost property, which is part of Bennington College.
As mentioned, green peas, which are in the legume family, were a given. “Then the students decided on the good old traditional green bean,” said Elton.
The third variety of bean to be planted came from Bennington College freshman Cyrus Vella.
In his research of what would have been grown in Southern Vermont, he came upon the skunk bean, which was a staple of the Abenakis that lived in the area.
“The Indigenous had a method of planting called the “three sisters” where corn, squash and beans would be planted together. The beans planted would have been skunk beans,” said Vella.
Elton loved Vella’s suggestion, but admits it was challenging finding the heirloom bean known for its black and white patterns and lush trailing vines.
With all the varieties of beans secured, the Bennington “Beans Give Back” students gathered at the Stone House on April 13 to scout a sight for the garden, which will not only produce food, but will also be ornamental.
Elton says decorative trellises will be built so that the meadow will be a work of art for visitors to enjoy.
Before the students began clearing the overgrown grass for the garden, they gathered in the beating sun and centered themselves with a bean meditation. Written and led by Brandi Ocasio, a junior at the college who is majoring in literature and food studies, she invited each person to hold a handful of beans and to breathe deeply.
“It’s important to connect to the fact that that is a living thing in your hand,” she said. Robert Frost would have found it all very poetic.
To learn more about the Robert Frost Stone House Museum or to get involved in Grow a Row, contact frosthouse@bennington.edu