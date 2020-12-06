BRATTLEBORO — The Downtown Brattleboro Alliance unveiled new parking garage signs created by Ask the River project artists, based on information provided by the Connecticut River Conservancy and Rich Holschuh, for the Abenaki community. Each level of the parking garage is designated a different animal of significance to the Abenaki and to the Connecticut River ecosystem.
The Great Art Elevator and the parking garage sign project are two of three initiatives funded by a 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant received by the DBA to improve signage, appearance and accessibility at Brattleboro’s parking garage. The AARP grant additionally provided funding toward the design of the Ask the River sculpture, to be installed in summer 2021 across the full east side of the parking garage.