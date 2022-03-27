BRATTLEBORO — Maintenance workers for the Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department use tractors to remove the ice from the Nelson Withington Ice Skating facility on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department would like to announce that they will be hosting Friday Night Roller Skating at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility.
Starting on Friday on April 8, 2022, to May 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Recreation Department will he hosting roller skating and roller blading.
Participants need to bring their own roller skates/roller blades, they do not have any available. Helmets and pads are recommended.
Daily fees are $3.00 for Brattleboro Resident Students, $4.00 for Brattleboro Resident Adult, $4.00 for Non-Brattleboro Resident Students and $5.00 for Non-Brattleboro Resident Adults.
For all programs, events, facility information, and more please visit our website at
www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and click “Recreation and Parks”. If there are special needs required for this program, please let us know by five days in advance. Click the link below for our website where you can register for specific programs online. https://register1.vermontsystems.com/wbwsc/vtbrattleboro.wsc/splash.html Make sure you “Like” us on Facebook at “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department” and follow us on Instagram at “brattleboro_recandparks”. For more information call the Gibson Aiken Office at 254-5808 Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to Noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.