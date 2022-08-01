Crews remove “high spots” or established grade (elevation) for the future placement of Pier 6 footing of the Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro, bridge on Thursday, July 14, 2022. A small excavator chipping away/removing the high spots of the underwater concrete placed to seal the cofferdam.
Vermont site work continues along Route 142, in Brattleboro, while installing as much drainage and underground utility unencumbered, with little to no impact to traffic before major bridge work begins in Vermont and becomes an impact to earthwork operations during the construction of the Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro, bridge.
Crews work on the Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro, bridge on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Trestle construction to Pier 4 location of the Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro, bridge on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Reinforcing steel and wall forms are being installed/constructed for the pier stem to Pier 7 of the Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro, bridge on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
HINSDALE N.H. — Crews continue their work on the Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro bridge. Reed & Reed, Inc. of Woolwich, Maine, is the general contractor for the $61.2 million project with an anticipated completion date of Oct. 25, 2024.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.