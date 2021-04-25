The Vermont Department of Health has announced that it will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. The decision was made following the announcement late Friday by the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it has studied and confirmed the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is recommended for people 18 years of age and older, and that the pause on its use since April 13 can be lifted, the department said.
“We are glad to have this supply of vaccine available again to protect Vermonters from the COVID-19 virus,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement. “I appreciate the transparent effort made by the CDC and FDA in reviewing the facts during the pause. This demonstrates the commitment we all have to ensuring vaccine safety. I encourage all Vermonters who are eligible to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, with whatever vaccine is available and most appropriate.”
Vermonters age 18 and older can sign up for clinics that will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People age 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. To register for an appointment or change one you already have, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine, or call 855-722-7878.
Certain pharmacies, including CVS and Walgreens, are making plans to also offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine. People can contact those pharmacies directly.
Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, said that while the disruption was unfortunate, from a public health perspective the actions taken to pause and study were completely appropriate. “This is public health at work. We have a responsibility to make sure the science is sound, so that people have confidence in the J & J, and all vaccines,” said Levine said.
The CDC announced the pause after reports of a small number of people experiencing adverse reactions involving a rare and severe type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST). The problems were found up to 2 weeks after vaccination. There have been no reported cases of these side effects in Vermont.
Nearly 8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S.
SEVEN-DAY AVERAGE OF NEW COVID-19 CASES FALLS SLIGHTLY IN BENNINGTON, WINDHAM COUNTIES
the seven-day average of daily new cases per 100,000 residents in Bennington County has improved slightly to 27.4, which still rates as “dangerous.” The county’s infection rate, 0.91, shows that active cases are spreading, but slowly, while a positive test rate of 3.0 percent indicates widespread testing.
Windham County, where the seven-day average has also fallen, to 13.5 daily new cases, is considered high risk. The county’s infection rate, 0.78, shows that COVID-19 on the decrease, and a positive test rate of 2.8 percent shows widespread testing.
The nonprofit Covid ActNow continues to rate the COVID-19 threat level for Bennington County as “very high risk.” The risk assessment is higher than that of any of the counties surrounding it — Berkshire County in Massachusetts, Rensselaer and Washington counties in New York, and Rutland and Windham counties in Vermont, all of which are rated as high risk. Only one other county in Vermont, Essex (25.5 cases) in the Northeast Kingdom, is rated as very high risk. The numbers there have also shown improvement over the past day.
Bennington County has reported 128 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 82, both decreases. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 391 over the same period.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 535.2 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 438.5, while the rate in Windham County is 298.4 per 10,000.
THE DAILY NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past two days, the Department of Health reported. The death toll is now at 244.
The health department reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Vermont on Saturday, and 96 on Sunday, for a total of 160. The state’s cumulative total since the start of the pandemic is now 22,576.
Twenty-three Vermonters were hospitalized with the disease as of Sunday, and five of those patients were in intensive care.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past two days. Chittenden County had 56; Caledonia County had 16; Franklin County had 13; Lamoille, Orange and Rutland counties each had 11; Bennington, Windham and Windsor counties each had eight; Addison County had seven; Orleans County had six; Washington County had four; and Grand Isle County had one. Essex County had no new cases.
So far, 376,885 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests has dipped to 1.2 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 has risen by 135 since Saturday, to 19,389.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VERMONT VACCINATION RATE RISES TO 55.8%
As of Friday, 305,123 Vermonters, or 55.8 percent of all those over the age of 16, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That is a nine-tenths of a percentage point increase from Thursday. According to the state, 210,300 people have completed their vaccination, and 94,900 have received a first dose.
In Bennington County, 59.8 percent of those over the age of 16 have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Addison County now leads the state in vaccinations, at 59.9 percent. In Windham County, the figure is 50.9 percent. Nationally, 53.1 percent of Americans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose as of Sunday, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, the state says it has received 589,000 doses of vaccine, 83.9 percent of which have been administered.
The state’s vaccination dashboard was last updated on Friday.
COVID RELIEF FUNDS TO BOOST SUMMER YOUTH PROGRAMS
Vermont has more than 400 summer programs currently available for youth with more in the works as the state moves to expand opportunities using federal coronavirus relief money, Gov. Phil Scott said.
Scott, a Republican, independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont Agency of Education, Vermont Afterschool and others are working together on “our goal to make sure kids can reconnect with their friends and have some fun this summer after missing out on so much over the last year,” Scott said Friday during his bi-weekly virus briefing.
Scott said he was encouraged by what he heard about plans when he and Sanders met with superintendents from across the state this past week. Parents can view a map of available camps on online at vermontafterschool.org.
“We’re working to make these programs accessible, affordable and impactful for our youth,” Scott said.
Many full- and part-time staff positions for these programs are available this summer around Vermont, he said.
MASS. MOBILE VACCINE CLINIC FOCUSES ON BLACK, LATINO RESIDENTS
A mobile vaccination effort that is slated to administer 500 COVID-19 immunizations per day rolled into East Boston on Saturday.
The “Mobile Vax” buses are a joint effort of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to focus vaccination efforts on Black, Latino and non-English speaking communities in Massachusetts.
Saturday’s vaccinations were completed in Central Square Park in East Boston. Stops in Chelsea, Holyoke and Chicopee are planned for the next several weeks.
Appointments are required; community organizers are spreading the word by calling residents and going door-to-door in target areas.
Massachusetts is averaging about 1,600 new COVID-19 cases daily, down from about 2,000 two weeks ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins. The state’s death toll from the virus is 17,181.
More than 3.2 million Massachusetts residents have received first doses and about 2.2 million people have been fully immunized.
INMATES AT MAINE PRISON TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19
State officials are investigating after inmates at a women’s correctional facility tested positive for COVID-19.
WABI-TV reported Friday that the five women who tested positive are all residents in the same housing unit at the Maine Correctional Center’s women’s facility in Windham.
The state Department of Corrections says it is working with the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to contain the outbreak.
The Maine CDC reported Saturday that the state has been the site of nearly 60,000 cases of the virus and 772 deaths, including one new one, and more than 370 current cases.
N.Y. RESIDENTS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ‘GLITCH,’ GET SHOTS IN CONN.
More New York residents than Connecticut residents had been vaccinated at a CVS by the time state officials visited the location in February, according to a published report.
Health officials had been warned days earlier that New York residents were lining up at the CVS in Waterford to get vaccinated, according to documents and emails obtained by the New Haven Register under freedom of information laws.
By the time officials visited the store, 318 people with New York addresses had been vaccinated there, compared to 301 Connecticut residents who had received shots, according to records reviewed by the newspaper. Residents from 10 other states also had received vaccines.
Many of the New York residents had taken advantage of a computer glitch to get appointments, and had typed in Long Island ZIP codes and were directed to the Waterford site.
A CVS spokesperson told the newspaper the company has since changed its website to make sure vaccine recipients meet eligibility requirements.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Connecticut decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,090 new cases per day on April 8 to 815 new cases per day on Thursday. The state has had more than 8,000 COVID-associated deaths.