BRATTLEBORO — The Club doesn't have a heating, ventilation, or air conditioning system.
"We have an old boiler but that's about it," said Michelle Simpson, executive director of The Club, formerly known as the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro.
Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development recently announced a second wave of approved grant applications to support community recovery and revitalization through the Capital Investment Program, which seeks to strengthen communities by reversing harm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic through help with capital investments.
The Club received $32,699 for an HVAC system. More money will be needed to complete the work.
"We've gotten some other funders but we're still working to fund the whole project," Simpson said.
A private donor is contributing money toward replacing an old and leaking roof. Once that's done, the new HVAC system will be installed on the roof.
Simpson said "a pretty in-depth study" shows the system will be more efficient in terms of energy consumption. However, she doesn't believe it will offer a real cost savings.
The Club requested $200,000, the approximate complete project cost, from the state for the HVAC project. With the roof, Simpson estimates the price tag to total about $500,000.
"We are in a queue with both the roofing company and the HVAC company for spring of 2023," she said of the timeline.
In a news release, Scott said his administration "remains focused on increasing economic equity from region to region through our economic recovery and community revitalization efforts.
“I am grateful the Legislature worked with us to secure additional investments to help businesses and organizations survive, grow, and strengthen our communities," he stated. "I look forward to more projects like these coming online in the near future.”
The Club regularly hosts fundraisers for its operations. Its 13th annual Going the Distance bike ride will be held Sept. 17.
Simpson said The Club has been focused on getting grants for the HVAC project "because there is often money for facilities projects out there."
The Club doesn't turn away any families due to inability to pay and doesn't have many revenue streams, she explained. When the group fundraises, she said, it's needed for general operations and programming for the community.
Simpson described the name switch to The Club as a "slight branding change" approved by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
"It's sort of the logo used for teen centers as opposed to centers that serve small children," she said.
Many people walking into the center would say the old name was "so binary," Simpson said. They asked when the name would be changed.
Simpson said the long-running parent organization can't quickly rename itself, but locally, the name could certainly be swapped out to reflect the needs of the community.
"We just want it to be more inclusive to the club," she said. "People have been really happy about it actually so that's been nice. We would never want anyone to not feel welcome because of the sign."
Officially, on paper, the local organization is still referred to in its old name. The Club is "more the outward-facing brand," Simpson said.
The Club is the teen center. A program for children in grades K-5, known as Kids Club, is at Retreat Farm.