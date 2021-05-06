BRATTLEBORO — The Gathering Place will reopen next month but not in both locations.
Last week, the organization’s board of directors voted unanimously not to reopen the West Dover satellite office on Route 100. The plan is to sell the building, although there’s no buyer lined up yet.
The Gathering Place will continue to provide services in Brattleboro to older adults, adults living with dementia and adults living with disabilities from Windham County and surrounding areas.
Maggie Lewis, the organization’s executive director, said the West Dover office was open for 22 months before it had to close due to coronavirus restrictions from the state and it’s now now been closed for 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her group had been unable to get the average daily census up to a number that could support the location. She estimated getting about six participants a day in West Dover.
“It’s a huge financial commitment to be there for six people,” she said. “It’s just not viable. Brattleboro kind of helped support the West Dover site with the census we had there.”
The group’s overall census declined due to COVID-19. Lewis said people moved out of state or to assisted-care or long-term care facilities or in-home care services while others didn’t want to return to a congregate setting and some died.
“We have to build Brattleboro,” she said, noting guidelines from the state say the site can only have one person per 100 square feet in space used for the program, including staff and those who are vaccinated. “We have to start slow so we’re doing a phased-in approach here in Brattleboro. So we’ll slowly bring people back and hope that as the state starts to open up, the guidelines may change. We’ll adapt.”
Doors at the Brattleboro office will reopen to participants on June 7. The goal is to serve as many as 10 people a day until restrictions ease.
Before the pandemic, the Brattleboro office would serve about 32 people a day.
Transportation for Deerfield Valley residents will be available from the Moover to and from the site. Prior to the West Dover site opening, The Gathering Place coordinated transportation from that area.
Lewis called the pandemic-prompted closure “really hard” on participants and their family members.
“People still had to work but they had their family member home so they weren’t getting the respite they needed and the participants weren’t getting the socialization that they needed,” she said.
Lewis said other participants living independently weren’t getting socialization or clinical support, which The Gathering Place provides.
Christine DeVault, director of care services, joined the team about a month before the closure.
“She was great,” Lewis said. “She adapted and was able to work with our staff to provide telephone calls to our participants and to family members on a regular basis. She was able to coordinate care packages for family members and the participants, and activity packages for the participants. And mostly recently, we’ve been doing Zoom activities with the participants.”
The Gathering Place was able to continue to provide services as best it could during the pandemic, Lewis said. While participants have been away, she added, “we’ve also been able to adapt our building to meet guidelines the state put forward for air handling, decreasing viral load and making sure that we have a compliant, safe facility for people to come back.”
Lewis described how many participants are excited to return to in-person programming but some don’t want to come back to a congregate setting just yet. Her group provides medication management, diabetic care, clinical oversight, respiratory therapy, socialization, nutritious meals, activities and help with habits of daily living such as bathing,
The goal is to allow participants to “stay in their homes and reach their best quality of life,” Lewis said.
She noted her group’s appreciation for town governments and local volunteers who helped with the expansion into West Dover.
“We are really grateful,” she said.
Although the program may not have resulted in as many people participating as anticipated, Lewis believes its rollout made more people aware of services available from her group. She said the program was “just unsustainable.”
“The most important thing is that we’re happy that we’re going to be back focusing on our mission and providing empowerment, independence and quality of life for seniors, adults with disabilities and their caregivers throughout the area,” she said.
The Gathering Place Board Chairman Andrew Loney said in a statement that the board “made its decision after careful consideration of all available options, and mindful of the tremendous local support the organization has experienced.”