BRATTLEBORO — The Hangry Traveler's owners are nomads no more.
Jaci and her husband Will Reynolds expect to open May 3 in Vermont Marketplace, formerly known as the Exit 1 Outlet Center. They previously ran Jaci's BBQ Joint.
Their food truck has been at the Newfane Flea Market, Top of the Hill Grill, Gallery Walk and other events over the last couple of years. Their menus have been developed from Jaci's approximately 30 years in the restaurant industry.
Their newest venture expands beyond barbecue. They'll be offering pizza, sandwiches and dessert.
Being right off Interstate 91, Jaci expects travelers to be a combination of hungry and angry.
"By the time kids get here from Connecticut, I know mine would be hangry so I think the name is really going to resonate with the families," she said.
Will said a playground is going to be built outside of Vermont Marketplace. That will allow adults to do what the couple calls "deep sitting."
The couple plans to honor gift cards and gift certificates from their previous business. They'll also add 20 percent of value to express gratitude for customer's patience.
Since the second week of December, the food truck has been closed. After break-ins at their business when it was at Top of the Hill Grill, Jaci said, the couple "decided Putney Road wasn't the right place for us."
They learned about space available at Vermont Marketplace and took an offer. Earlier this month, they were unpacking pizza ovens inside one of the four kitchen spaces in the building.
Jaci said she talked with Paul Belogour, owner of Vermont Marketplace and the Reformer's parent company Vermont News & Media, about opening there about a year-and-a-half ago, before the Marketplace was fully rebuilt.
"I wasn't sure I wanted to be in a fixed location," she said, but now the couple realizes how important having a fixed location is to their business. She called Vermont Marketplace "beautiful" and the opportunity to be off Interstate 91 "enormous."
The plan is to have barbecue staples such as brisket, pulled ends and pulled pork. Smoked meats will be used on artisan pizzas.
Pizzas will come in 16-inch pies "with some really cool and funky toppings," Jaci said. Single slices also can be ordered.
Weekend specials will be available, Will said. Desserts are being designed to complement the offerings.
The Hangry Traveler will be set up at Retreat Farm starting Memorial Day weekend, however pizza will not be available in that spot.
"That will be barbecue with smoked burgers and smoked sausages," Jaci said, "along with pulled pork and brisket."
Most of the staff have been hired, Jaci said. At the time of the interview, one or two part-time positions were available.
Will is serving as official pit master, which is a bit of departure for the business as Jaci has handled that role in the past. Their business initially was called the Pit Mistress.
Jaci said the couple is trying to start a cooperative program with the Windham Regional Career Center to get local high school students in to study with them.
The Hangry Traveler is anticipated to be open at Vermont Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. At Retreat Farm, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
"I am super thrilled," Jaci said. "Even though we are taking on a whole lot this year, we are finally in a very safe, secure facility, which I think is going to be the key to success."
Will said the couple feels ready to have a stable spot with a trailer to go to events and Retreat Farm.
"We've made enough mistakes and bumped into enough problems over the last few years that we do feel completely ready for this," Jaci said. "Starting a small business is ridiculously expensive, and getting financial assistance is really difficult if you're not an ideal candidate, you know? So we decided to go it alone and have bought things as we have been able."
The couple traveled around New England to get equipment. A stove was purchased in a trip to Amish country in Lancaster County in Pennsylvania.
"We've been able to fix things and restore some equipment with the help of my dad for sure, which is the guy who helped us build our first trailer and smoker," Jaci said. "We've done it the Rubchinuk way."
Jaci said her Russian family "builds and fixes everything themselves, and it's pretty awesome."
Will described the overall experience as fun for the family.
"The kids love the business," he said. "My son is very much a part of it. He's a sales person and a worker. We have a nephew who works with us."
Jaci said her brother, a forester, has helped as well.
"People here have been really helpful," she said of Belogour and Derek Soldenski, who runs Bar 580 at Vermont Marketplace.
The Hangry Traveler will be getting set up with the DoorDash food delivery platform.