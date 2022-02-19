BRATTLEBORO — In typical Vermont buckle-down-and-get-it-done fashion, crews worked tirelessly over a 24-hour period to undo the damage nature inflicted on the Harris Hill Ski Jump. After unseasonably warm temperatures and an all-night deluge on Thursday, crews arrived at the hill Friday morning to find all of the prior week's work of prepping the hill completely undone. The inrun was barren of snow and the landing area was a patch work of exposed grass.
Forced to cancel Friday's planned activities for the centennial celebration of the Harris Hill Ski Jump and the Brattleboro Outing Club, organizers and work crews regrouped in record time to get the jump ready for the weekend competition. The team worked on the inrun of the jump during the day on Friday and then in the evening blew snow to where they needed it and raked it smooth.
Crews finished prepping the jump after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb 19, 2022, before the start time of the competition. By the time people started flowing into the area, the hill was painted and the last markers were being placed.