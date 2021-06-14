BELLOWS FALLS — The Island should include residential development, not just commercial and industrial projects, residents told the town’s planning consultants last week.
In a public meeting Thursday evening to prepare a report on the future uses of The Island, and the adjoining “Under the Hill” district, people said one of the great things about Bellows Falls is its walkability.
And having people live in downtown Bellows Falls, so close to The Square, is a big plus, others said.
The town of Rockingham last year received a $35,000 grant from the Windham Regional Commission on the reuse of polluted or brownfield sites — of which there are many on The Island, and the adjoining Under the Hill district.
Gary Fox, the Rockingham development director, said the zoning for The Island precluded single family homes, but he said apartments or condominiums could be included as long as they are part of a commercial development.
For instance, he said, the apartments could be on the second floor of a commercial building.
Residents Robert McBride and Betsy Thurston of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance, along with Rockingham Select Board member Rick Cowan all asked whether housing would be included in future planning.
McBride, who has been instrumental in much of the past 20 years of redevelopment of Bellows Falls, urged the planners to consider a mix of housing and commercial property, which would support “the walkability of our community.”
He called it a “huge” asset.
Mark Westa, of Stevens & Associates of Brattleboro, is the landscape architect evaluating The Island and coming up with a plan.
He met privately with landowners and businesses earlier in the day to hear their concerns and plans, Fox said.
The town and the Bellows Falls Area Development Corp. two years ago demolished the dilapidated but historic Robertson Paper Co., leaving a large vacant area in the heart of The Island.
The demolition of “Robbie Paper,” as it is known affectionately, was not without controversy. But Westa said it created vacant space on The Island, which is home to several large businesses, such as Cota & Cota Oil, Great River Hydro, as well as the Amtrak train station, which is also serving as the local Greyhound bus station currently. There are about two dozen small businesses on The Island, as well as the local chamber of commerce, which is located in The Waypoint Center.
Stevens & Associates will come up with five key, do-able projects, as part of the plan.
Westa said that water — which surrounds The Island — is one of the bigger assets, whether it’s the historic Bellows Falls Canal, or the rapids in the Connecticut River.
“The water can be visually interesting,” he said.
That, and the passenger and freight rail, and the associated rail yard, is another benefit, he said.
Westa said The Island has “a lot of character” that would be attractive to different developments.
The Island covers about 47 acres, and there are 44 parcels owned by the federal government, the state of Vermont, the town, and 37 private landowners, Westa said. Of those 47 acres, 13 are taken up by the hydro project, and eight acres in the rail yard.
Westa said there many known brownfields, or contaminated sites, on The Island and Under the Hill, which was home to many paper mills, as well as the railyards, and other industrial uses. He said there were 12 brownfields identified by the state of Vermont, and five others by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Much of the $1 million-plus cleanup of Robertson Paper came from EPA because of contamination on the site, which was largely covered with a thick cap of soil.
He listed the Waypoint Center and the three bridges that serve The Island, as other plusses.
The Abenaki petroglyphs, which are carved in the rocks underneath the Vilas Bridge, could be another asset, Westa said.
But the Abenaki consider the petroglyphs as sacred, and using them as a tourist attraction would be very insensitive, said Deb Fox, no relation to Gary Fox. “It’s sacred ground to them,” she said.
The key might be an off-site interpretive kiosk or center, McBride said.
One resident questioned what role the closed Vilas Bridge and the possibility it would eventually be repaired by the state of New Hampshire and reopened, would play in the planning process.
Westa said his recommendations would not be dependent on the Vilas Bridge, but he said the overall history of the bridge would be taken into consideration.
Walking trails and access to the Connecticut River could also be a big plus, others said. Bald eagles next nearby, Cowan said.
Cathy Bergmann, president of the Bellows Falls Historical Society, said few people really know or visit the Riverfront Park, which is located in the Under the Hill section of the downtown. The park, which is located on Mill Street, is built on top of several contaminated sites, Bergmann noted, so much so they can’t easily install a kiosk because of digging into contaminated soil.
Gary Fox said the Thursday evening meeting would be the first of three meetings about The Island plan, with the next meeting slated for mid-July.