PUTNEY — Covered in fresh snow, a week before Christmas, young children and their families enjoyed the magic of Santa and the Christmas season as they visit Santa’s Land.
David Haversat, the current owner of Santa’s Land, reopened the roadside attraction in 2017 after a turbulent past from a previous owner. He said this holiday season has been his busiest yet.
People travel to Santa's Land in Putney to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere in the final days leading up to Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The amusement park will have its last day of operations for the year on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will reopen later in June.
People travel to Santa's Land in Putney to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere in the final days leading up to Christmas on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. The amusement park will have its last day of operations for the year on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will reopen later in June.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Sean, 9, and Sophia Peet, 11, from Berkshire, Mass., go down the slide at Santa's Land in Putney on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Sonja, 3, and Matti Nyrhinen, 6, from Reno, Nevada, look at some of the animatronics inside one of the buildings at Santa's Land in Putney on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Finley Quell, 4, of Putney, puts a letter in the mail for Santa at Santa's Land in Putney on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
George Nagle, 4, from Hadley, Mass., rides the Merry-Go-Round with his father, Kasey, at Santa's Land in Putney on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Finley Quell, 4, of Putney, rides the Merry-Go-Round at Santa's Land in Putney on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Laura Nagle, of Hadley, Mass., rides the Merry-Go-Round with her children at Santa's Land in Putney on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Nathan Moeller, 4, of Dover, runs to give Santa a hug at Santa's Land in Putney on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Santa hands out candy to the children that gathered at Santa's Land in Putney on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Kolton Provost, 2, of Brattleboro, puts a letter in the mail for Santa at Santa's Land in Putney on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Nathan Moeller, 4, of Dover, has fun at one of the houses at Santa's Land in Putney on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
“We're continually doing maintenance and repairs and upgrades as they have been doing, maybe add a few attractions here and there,” said Haversat. “Just keeping the place going and keeping the nostalgic charm and not doing anything major to take away from that old-fashioned roadside attraction that seems to attract people.”
Though the park closes for the season on Christmas Eve it will reopen in late June.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.