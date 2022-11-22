STRATTON — The Mountain School at Winhall, an independent K-8 school serving Winhall, Bondville, Stratton and other mountain communities, is hosting four screenings of the latest film from Warren Miller Entertainment, “Daymaker,” with proceeds going to support the school as part of its 25th anniversary.
Screenings are being held on the big screen at the Stratton Mountain School Kaltsas Center, with screenings at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Dec. 26 at 7 World Cup Circle, Stratton Mountain.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $6 for children under 12, and can be purchased at m.signupgenius.com/#!/showSignUp/70a044fa9af2ea7fe3-warren.
A trailer for "Daymaker" is available at vimeo.com/748893146.
Any questions about The Mountain School at Winhall’s screenings should be directed to frontdesk@themontainschool.org.