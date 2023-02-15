HINSDALE N.H. — The years in high school leading up to that day they get the diploma can be a confusing time for many students as they try to find the right career path.
Trinity Stroud, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., has been expanding her knowledge in graphic arts by spending her Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) at Elite Vinyl. Stroud is getting a hands-on education of what is needed to run a successful graphic design company before going to college.
The Hinsdale Middle High School’s ELO program allows students to get academic credits for activities outside of school.
“I learned about how the computers work, how to do design work, and how companies work with each other,” said Stroud. “I'm getting to work in the community with Jason; he really helped me to better understand what I'm going to be getting into when I'm going to college and when I'm going into the actual career.”
Trinity Stroud, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., pulls up some of the graphic work that she has done at Elite Vinyl in Hinsdale as part of her Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Trinity Stroud, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., does graphic design work at Elite Vinyl in Hinsdale as part of her Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Trinity Stroud, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., shows a design that she is creating for the Hinsdale Elementary School as part of her Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Jason Ashcroft, owner of Elite Vinyl in Hinsdale, N.H., helps Trinity Stroud, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., as part of her Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Trinity Stroud, a senior at Hinsdale Middle High School, in Hinsdale, N.H., cuts out a graphic that she created during her Extended Learning Opportunities (ELO) at Elite Vinyl in Hinsdale on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Jason Ashcroft, owner of Elite Vinyl in Hinsdale, N.H., cuts out a graphic from the printer.
Jason Ashcroft, owner of Elite Vinyl, said it's been a joy to have Stroud working for them during her ELO.
“It's fantastic. I think it's a great opportunity for kids in the high school, gives them the ability to come out to the work area and see how it's done,” said Ashcroft. “[Students can see] how to work the computers, how to work the plotters, the cutters, the printers. I think it's very beneficial for the kids.”
Stroud added that Ashcroft lets her figure things out on her own, while guiding her on how stuff works, how to sell products, and how to improve.
“I usually did illustrations. I've never really had any grasp on how graphic design work. I did mostly story based designs,” said Stroud. “These things you're doing for companies, you're designing logos, you're doing prints and that's a totally different ballgame that provided me a lot more understanding of how different kinds of art correlate.”
Stroud has been working on a graphic design project for Hinsdale Elementary School that she helped raise money for. The project is a sensory image decal that could be placed on the floor of the school to help students with movement breaks.
“I feel like graphic design is a gateway to so many different opportunities,” said Stroud. “It’s just a really good opportunity to be able to talk to people and really get to see your designs out there and make you feel accomplished.”
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.