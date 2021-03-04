Brattleboro — Get your tickets while they last. The annual Circus Spectacular, hosted by the New England Center for Circus Arts, will be held virtually this Saturday at 7 p.m.
Serenity Smith Forchion, co-founder and creative director at NECCA, said the online platform limits the event to 1,000 tickets.
“People are not restricted by geography or time, they can attend from all around the world,” said Forchion. “There are performers from Australia, Maine, Montreal, North Carolina, and the ringmasters for the show are in Hollywood and San Francisco.”
The money from the event will help fund programs at NECCA. For tickets, go to https://necenterforcircusarts.org/.