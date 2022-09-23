Rabbi Avremy Raskin, director of the Chabad Jewish Center in Brattleboro, holds the shofar, a trumpet made from the horn of a kosher animal with the marrow removed. The central mitzvah of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) is to hear the shofar being blown — often in synagogue, ideally as part of the prayer service. This year, listen to the blowing of the shofar on Sept. 26 and 27.
Rabbi Avremy Raskin, director of the Chabad Jewish Center in Brattleboro, puts honey on the apples which symbolizes the prayer and hopes for a sweet year.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.