BRATTLEBORO — Side stairs at The Stone Church will be replaced at the request of a fire safety official.
"This just came about because we finally almost have our sprinkler installed and approved," Robin Johnson, who runs the live entertainment venue at 210 Main St, said at the Design Review Committee meeting Wednesday.
Johnson said after meeting with a new fire marshal, he was told the side stairs needed to be brought up to the level of the doorway and a platform would have to be installed at a level at least wider than the door swing. He submitted a drawing of a 5-foot-by-5-foot platform to the Brattleboro Planning Services Department.
The side stairs, mostly used by artists to bring their gear in and out, would be accessed in the event of an emergency. Johnson said he already had the door swings in front and on the side reversed in case the public needs to leave the venue quickly.
His plan calls for the platform to be made out of metal and able to be removed.
"That would be OK," said committee member Maya Hasegawa.
Committee member Robin Renzoni-Sweetapple made the motion passed unanimously to have metal stairs fabricated to go over the existing stairs. The committee acts as an advisory group to the Development Review Board and zoning administrator, making recommendations on plans within the town's Historic Resource Overlay District.
Johnson said the project has nothing to do with the venue's decision during the COVID-19 pandemic to serve alcohol and food outside; it's about having adequate egress for indoor events.
Stephen Hayes, planning technician for the town, told Johnson he could appeal the fire marshal's recommendations if he wanted.
"My tendency is to do what they say at the moment," Johnson said.
Johnson told the Reformer the work likely won’t happen until the spring due to any concrete work needed.