PUTNEY — For seven years prior to the pandemic, I’ve picked apples with my kid at Green Mountain Orchards.
Come fall, GMO is a destination spot for locals and leaf-peepers alike. The parking lot gets jammed with old pickups plastered in Bernie stickers, shiny SUVs with Connecticut and New York plates. In the main barn, there are antique cars to admire, cider doughnuts to munch, multicolored pumpkins for purchase.
Among herds of other families, my son and I drag a wagon up the rambling dirt roads in search of the coveted Honeycrisp and autumn foliage photo ops. Yet, it was only this September, as the delta variant raged, that I took an evening trip alone to the orchard and learned to spot a perfectly ripe Cortland. Strangely, the secret came to me by way of the island nation of Jamaica.
Andrew was four rungs up a wooden ladder, harnessed with a large galvanized “apple sack.” His head had disappeared into the quivering branches. When he emerged, the size of the fruit in his hand looked a tad shy of a newborn baby’s head.
“It’s got to be at least 50 percent red. At least.” He tossed me the apple.
Even though he has wide shoulders and a thick beard, when Andrew descended the ladder, it was clear he was just a kid. He flashed a rakish smile in my direction, said he couldn’t tell me his real age on account he was sure if I knew how young he was, I wouldn’t go on a date with him. A blue bandanna was tied around his neck. His New York, New York baseball cap was set at a jaunty slant, casting a wedge of shadow across his eyes.
Andrew’s real name is not Andrew. I made it up to protect his worker identity. He and his father have been in Vermont since July. When the apple harvest is done — sometime in November — they are headed back home to Manchester, Jamaica.
Recently, VPR published a story commending community health partners in Vermont for vaccinating more than 1,500 farm workers. The vaccination rate among farm workers is reportedly now aligned with the overall vaccination of the state: close to 90 percent. Still, everyone is worried about delta. The cramped housing in which some migrant farmers live allows the virus to easily spread. Long workdays and lack of transportation limit access to vaccines. Since January, more than 120 migrant workers in Vermont have been infected with COVID-19.
But Andrew is not worried. When I asked him about his vaccination status, he looked annoyed. “We are all fully vaccinated,” he waved my question away. “It’s not a problem here.”
Plus, he has his own room, the pay is good. The owners [at GMO], he said “take good care of us.”
He and two other men, also from Jamaica, had their ladders propped in a narrow lane of Cortlands. The tinny garble of "Mighty Good Man" by Salt-N-Pepa echoed from the speaker of a cellphone that sat on the hood of a small tractor. The tractor, half-hidden by leaves, was hitched to a train of wood fruit crates. Andrew and his buddies had to fill 14 of these crates with apples before their workday was done. They were nine deep and the time was 5:30 pm, so they were making pretty good time.
Here’s what Andrew misses most about Jamaica: “Ladies.”
He looked wistful, then added, “really, just meeting people.”
He doesn’t have a car, doesn’t know any places to go when he gets off work. He admitted it is kind of lonely here.
“We all get to know each other working on the farm, and we definitely become friends ...,” he motioned at the two men nearby who looked a good 20 years older than him. Their hoods were pulled tight around their faces, and their eyes stayed averted as they quietly dumped the contents of their apple sacks into the crates.
I assured Andrew there was nothing to do at night in this sleepy town anyway. You know, especially since corona. But it didn’t seem to make him feel any better.
“People don’t really say hi to me here either. They see me working, but they don’t even wave. They act like they don’t see me.”
“Like the people who come apple picking?”
“Yes.”
In all my visits to GMO, I am ashamed to admit, I have never noticed the folks who work the orchards. This might be because parts of Andrew’s job often don’t start till after people like me have gone home to bake a pie, or carve a pumpkin, or whatever. Still ...
Andrew says his post-work evening consists of eating dinner, maybe drinking a beer in his room. “Then there’s nothing else to do but go to bed.”
For all of us who recently lived through a winter of isolation, said evening is not hard to identify with. But, pandemic or no pandemic, my guess is Andrew’s experience of isolation would not change. He’s a kid in a foreign country who misses home. He wants to meet girls and party with other kids his own age — so much so, that he was trying to charm a woman old enough to be his auntie.
On other things that we miss: I told Andrew that since the pandemic struck, the thing I missed most is dancing. I haven’t danced in public for almost two years. I also realize that to “miss” something holds two meanings: It can be the act of longing for a thing you once enjoyed, such as dancing. Alternatively, one can “miss” something by just not seeing it.
The only reason I met Andrew was because I was sent to write a story about vaccination rates among local migrant workers, which in retrospect, does not appear to be a huge issue at GMO.
Still, it took more than a few attempts to chase down the story. Twice, I passed by the orchard in the afternoon and saw mostly flush-cheeked children tossing apple cores into the grass. Migrant workers were nowhere to be seen. My last attempt was in the early evening. The clear day had clouded to periwinkle gray. There were only two cars in the lot. I drove up through the orchard and did not see a soul.
But then, just as I was about to leave, I thought I heard the faint sound of music in the trees. On foot, I followed the music for a few minutes, cutting between the aisles of trees until I came across the three ladders and the three men, and the tractor half hidden in the leaves.
After I learned that a truly ripe Cortland must be at least 50 percent red, at least, after shooting the breeze for a bit with a stranger, I made my way back through the orchard to the dirt road where my car was parked. At that point, I couldn’t hear the music anymore. When I looked back in the direction I had come, I saw nothing but still branches and rolling horizon.
Migrant farmworkers from the island nation of Jamaica pick McIntosh apples for Green Mountain Orchard, in Putney, Vt., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.