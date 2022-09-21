NEWFANE — Voters approved articles to apply $300,197 in surplus funds to cover an expected shortfall of taxes due to a calculating error.
Town Clerk Carol Hesselbach said the item received approval Tuesday by a voice vote of 125 residents at a special Town Meeting. Enough support could be heard from those in favor to not require a standing count.
“I was pleased to see the community come out last night to vote on this important subject,” Select Board Chairwoman Angela Sanborn said Wednesday. “The funds belong to the taxpayers and it is their decision on how to use it.”
In August, Select Board members solicited public feedback after discovering town staff accidentally deducted budgeted revenue for fiscal year 2023 twice and only realized the mistake after tax bills were sent out. The town would have needed to collect an additional $300,197 to make up for the shortfall, which represents a little more than 15 percent of its annual expenses. A town-wide vote was scheduled to address the matter.
No one is to blame for the error, town lister Doris Knechtel said at a meeting in August.
“It just happened,” she said. “I think we should be using the surplus funds because the surplus funds belong to the taxpayers.”
Town Treasurer Melissa Brown estimated in August that Newfane would soon have about $775,000 in surplus funds, including $250,000 returning to the town for recent storm damage and a reimbursement of about $500,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for expenses associated with Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
Taxpayers shouldered the costs to borrow funds to address damage from Irene, board member Mike Fitzpatrick said.
“It’s not really a surplus — we’re just getting paid back,” he said. “If a flood comes along again, $300,000 is not going to cover much anyways.”
Some residents have suggested the surplus be saved for when an unforeseen need arises. Others worried the amended bills would adversely affect some taxpayers, especially with inflation and higher prices all around.
“Many residents are feeling this explosion of the cost of living,” the owners of The Lodge at West River wrote in a letter to the board, describing how heating and electric bills have recently increased largely at their business.
On Tuesday, residents also voted by voice to appropriate $250 for Windham Disaster Animal Response Team. Sanborn said the organization had been left off a list of groups considered for allocations at annual Town Meeting in March.
Previously, Newfane was expected to vote on whether to allow cannabis retailers in town. However, town officials learned they needed to hold the vote via ballot.
Earlier this month, the Select Board unanimously approved holding the vote on retail cannabis on Oct. 13 and allowing early voting. Sanborn said she hopes residents will come out to vote again.