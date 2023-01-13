WESTMINSTER — Superintendent Andy Haas has temporarily put on hold a little-known therapy dog program at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Word about a therapy dog at the school first surfaced publicly last month, when BFUHS School Director June Streeter of Westminster asked at a board meeting if it was true.
It was, came the response from Haas, to most school directors’ surprise.
Two teachers, BFUHS science teacher Patty Murray and alternative education teacher Kim Wilkinson have been bringing their dogs to school this year, according to Windham Northeast Supervisory Union spokeswoman Kate O’Connor.
Murray has been bringing her German shepherd Shiloh to school for a couple of years and Wilkinson started bringing her golden retriever Charlie this year.
There is no cost to the public for the dogs and their care, school officials said, and the dogs are licensed, insured, vaccinated and certified as therapy dogs.
The BFUHS program is one of only a few schools in Vermont with therapy dogs, which can help students deal with many social and emotional problems, which have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Champlain Valley Union High School in Hinesburg, administrator Katherine Riley has been bringing her dog Maggie to school for several years.
Riley said this week that Maggie, 13, who underwent training and screening with Therapy Dogs of Vermont, a Williston-based nonprofit that trains dogs to work in schools, hospitals and nursing homes, comes to the school with her two days a week and is extremely popular with the students. She said the Shelburne Community School had a therapy dog in the past. According to the school’s website, a Labradoodle called Teddy helped the students and even had a school photo ID.
The students seek out both Maggie and herself, asking when Maggie is next coming to school, Riley said.
The dog helps students who are struggling with social and emotional issues, she said, and is expert at lessening tension. It helps reduce negative behavior in children, she said.
“Students will come in and ask if Maggie is coming in,” Riley said, noting that because she is an administrator, (the equivalent of the assistant principal) she has her own office. Maggie does need some ‘down time,’ during the day, she said. She said the school had recently gone through two tragedies, the deaths of two seniors, and Maggie and other therapy dogs were brought in to help the students.
“I think they work magic,” she said.
At Bellows Falls, information about the practice of allowing teachers to bring their personal dogs, which are trained as certified therapy dogs, has been shared, but it didn’t satisfy some BFUHS board members.
In the words of BFUHS Board Chairwoman Mollie Banik, as she told fellow board members Monday night, after an on-again, off-again discussion about dogs in the school, that she just wasn’t comfortable with it, and that having the dogs in the open-concept school undoubtedly was a distraction.
“I do think it’s a distraction. We don’t have rooms here,” said Banik, referring to the open-concept school. Undoubtedly, she said, the dogs could be used to “help settle down some kids.”
But all in all, she said, “I don’t see where the benefit is. That’s my two cents.”
Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham said the dogs raised liability issues, and she asked if the dogs were funded by taxpayers.
“We don’t spend anything on the therapy dogs,” said BFUHS Principal John Broadley. “The dogs go through a rigorous health and safety program.”
“I think they are a great asset to our school,” he said.
Haas said the teachers/owners had asked if they could bring in their dogs. “We didn’t ask,” Haas said. The two teachers declined to talk to the Reformer, referring all questions to the supervisory union spokeswoman O’Connor.
At the meeting, at least one school director, Margo Ghia of Rockingham, said she liked the idea and said it would be good for the students.
Haas and Broadley told the school directors that the school nurse has checked to make sure there aren’t any students with dog allergies, with Streeter voicing some disbelief that among the 240 students at the school, none have allergies.
O’Connor said the program and guidelines were being reviewed. “We don’t have a timeframe on when we will have therapy dogs in the school. And while we have had these two dogs with their certifications as therapy dogs, it was not a formal ‘program’ at BFUHS,” O’Connor said, in a series of emails after the meeting.
“This is all part of what we would want to look at more closely and formally,” she said.
“WNESU has an obligation to do an appropriate evaluation of the program to make sure the ‘animals in school’ process coincides with district policy and that the administration reviews guidelines in place for its implementation. The hope is for successful opportunities to have therapy dogs in schools, aligning with evidence of its benefits,” she said via email.
“There is an abundance of studies and literature in support of having therapy dogs at schools, saying that it helps with the students’ social and emotional well being,” O’Connor said.
The two dogs that were at BFUHS are currently licensed and certified as therapy dogs, and are fully vaccinated and health checked, she stressed.
O’Connor pointed out that a district-wide policy, “Animals in the Classroom or on School Property,” was recently warned and adopted and serves as a framework for having animals on school property.
The updated dog-on-school-grounds and in the school policy, states that dogs can only be brought onto property with prior approval and lots of conditions.
Ted Fisher, spokesman for the Vermont Agency of Education, said he didn’t know of any schools that use therapy dogs, but he said he personally liked the idea.
“It’s certainly a good example of educators being creative,” he said, in helping students recover from their social and educational issues post COVID-19. “School districts have done some really interesting things.”
“If done appropriately, it’s a very cool thing,” he said.
He said he had researched the matter, and the agency has no regulations on the issue.
The use of therapy dogs supports student learning, with the potentiality of increasing student mood, confidence, overall well-being and improvement in academic studies, O’Connor said.
“At this time, we are reviewing the district policy and placing a hold on ‘therapy’ dogs in the school as we review the guidelines and recommendations for implementation, she said.
“I wish I had more therapy dogs,” said Riley, the Champlain Valley union administrator. She said the dogs help with discipline at the school. “I would encourage more dogs in school. They bring joy into the school.”