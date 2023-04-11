HINSDALE, N.H. — Chef Kevin Des Chenes, also known as Chef D, knows how to prepare a gustatory delight, having worked with Gordon Ramsay and as the culinary chef for the Newport Mansions in Rhode Island. But when it comes to his favorite meal, it’s pretty basic.
“I like clean flavors,” he said. “I like roasted chicken or chicken parm or spaghetti and meatballs.”
Last Friday, Des Chenes, speaking to high schoolers in Hinsdale, from which he graduated in 1993, said that might be due to the simple yet wholesome and tasty meals his mom and grandmom made while he was growing up.
“It was not just about the food,” he said, “it was about family and sitting around the table for hours talking.”
Des Chenes said he has carried that feeling into his professional life as “a chef to celebrities.”
“Making it fun as an experience is what it’s about, not just the food or the service,” he said.
Over his 25 years in the industry, Des Chenes has received a number of accolades, including being named “Top Chef” by Las Vegas Food & Wine, and as the winner of “Top Celebrity Chef Showdown.” He has worked as a chef expert for Gordon Ramsay’s “Hotel Hell,” appeared on “Beat Bobby Flay,” and was featured on six episodes of “The Great Food Truck Race.” He’s also cooked for a number of celebrities, including Tommy Lee Jones, John Legend, Isiah Thomas, and various New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox players and coaches.
Des Chenes said despite his success as a chef, he didn’t really know what he was going to do in life when he graduated, moving to North Carolina with a friend, Marcus Worden, who was incredibly supportive and is still a friend to this day.
“I didn’t know how I was going to pay my bills or make my way, so I started working in restaurants,” he said, adding “In the beginning, everything is difficult.”
He also told the students assembled in the school gym that they don’t have to know right now what they’re going to do with their lives.
“I didn’t know until I was 25. But hard work never changes. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing for a living, but if you continue to work and hone your craft and try to get better and better, opportunities are going to come to you.”
Des Chenes worked his way up from short-order cook to a sous chef, eventually becoming an executive chef at restaurants in New Hampshire, Boston and Rhode Island.
He said part of his learning curve as chef was being told no to his ideas.
“It’s my mission to prove people wrong,” he said. “If someone tells me I can’t do something, I’m going to do it better.”
And sometimes, an idea you might have might not work out, but that’s OK, too, he said.
“There’s a million ways to do things,” said Des Chenes. “Just move on to the next thing. There are no failures; it’s all solutions.”
Des Chenes also stressed the importance of what he called “a two-minute conversation.”
“Whether it’s leaving a job or something tough is going on in your life and you need to talk to a teacher, the principal, a guidance counselor ... a two-way conversation will save you so much time and trouble in life. Don’t burn bridges. Keep those relationships good.”
As a high school athlete, Des Chenes said he also learned the importance of working as a member of a team, which is critical in his line of work.
“If I have 10 or 10,000 people to cook for, I have a team of chefs and servers, so teamwork is huge.”
Earlier in the day, Des Chenes cooked meals with the students in Christina Wallis’ life skills class.
“We focus on academics, such as English, science, and social studies,” said Wallis. “But we also focus on the skills that the kids will need once they graduate from high school, like cooking, doing their own laundry, filling out job applications, helping them through Driver’s Ed, that type of stuff that they’ll need to be successful on their own.”
Linda Des Chenes, who has been with the school district for four decades as a para-educator working with special needs students, says she loves the rare occasion when her boy comes to town with his wife and kids and cooks for her.
“He makes this Buffalo chicken soup, which is absolutely to die for,” she said.
Shirley Wolfe said Des Chenes was an OK student, but stands as an example that with a little hard work and dedication, graduates of the school can be successful.
“He had some difficulties,” said Wolfe, who’s been with the district for 40 years as an administrative assistant. “I’m just so proud of the kids here and I’m proud of that young man that he’s doing something with himself.”
Des Chenes had some advice for the students, including following through on whatever you might say you’re going to do, setting goals and going beyond them, and if someone says no to you, try a little harder.
“What I would say to my 16-year-old self if I was sitting here would be pay attention and stop messing around. Do your schoolwork, it’s not that hard.”