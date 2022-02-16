BELLOWS FALLS — One of those warm-then-frigid nights last month knocked out the town's iconic clock, located in the Rockingham Town Hall tower.
Charles "Chuck" Wise, the Rockingham zoning administrator and the town's unofficial clock man, told the Rockingham Select Board Tuesday night that plans are underway to get the clock running again. He said the clock stopped telling time on Jan. 16 or 17.
"It's a mechanical issue, and it's somewhat fascinating to me," he said.
"I have some simple diagnostics to perform – I am not a clock repairer. The goal this week is troubleshooting, isolating the problem, and if possible, doing the repair," he wrote in a follow-up email.
Wise said he was consulting with Philip A. D'Avanza, who previously did work on the clock.
"I’ll be working on the mechanism tomorrow," he said on Wednesday. "I’m consulting with the gentleman that built the mechanism but doing the work myself."
Access to the clock tower isn't for the faint-hearted, as people have to climb up to reach the clock's workings.
Wise said the combination of warm up and freeze down knocked out the clock. And the town has been receiving calls and complaints ever since, Town Manager Scott Pickup told the Select Board.
When Wise attended the board meeting via Zoom, he was about 40 feet above the board's meeting room from his perch in the clock tower. He showed the Select Board the mechanism that was no longer working.
The clock last year got an LED update, and as a result could be programmed to show different colors on its normally classic white and black face. The clock turned a shade of purple, for instance, during the Bellows Falls Union High School's football championship season.
Wise said that he would be working on the clock himself on Thursday, in hopes of getting it back telling time for the town.