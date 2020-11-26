ROCKINGHAM -- Leslie and John Marston know how to put on a feast.
This Thanksgiving, thanks to the generosity of some of their long-time customers, the couple took the hundreds of dollars in cash donations, added some of their own, and started cooking. They provided 50 free fancy Thanksgiving meals -- to go -- to those in need. And while they were at it, they cooked another 70 for their longtime customers, also to-go.
"We feel the community needs it," said Leslie Marston.
The Marstons decided to provide the free meals as a thank you to the community, where they have lived and run Leslie's Tavern for the past 35 years, providing "upscale, homey and comfort food."
"There will be 50 meals going out Thursday morning," said Leslie Marston, who is the baker of the couple.
"Everything will be going out hot," said John Marston, who does the cooking.
Their longtime tradition of a Thanksgiving feast inside the 18th century tavern was shelved for the corona year. "Can you imagine us putting 80 people in here?" John Marston said, looking around the cozy living room and dining room of the beamed ceiling and big fireplace.
John Marston started cooking the 10 turkeys on Tuesday. He believes in separating the legs from the breast meat to make sure the white meat doesn't dry out. In addition, he made homemade cranberry sauce from scratch, and peeled parsnips and apples for the restaurant's famous Apple Parsnip Soup.
Homemade turkey stock is a key to the meal, he said, as it keeps the meat moist.
John says that it's the Pinot Noir that makes his gravy special: "It gives it a simple elegance," said John, who was a teacher in Manchester, N.H., before deciding to buy a restaurant with his wife back in the 1980s.
In addition to the turkey, there will be an apricot-pecan stuffing, the Pinot Noir gravy, mashed potatoes, butternut squash from Pete's Stand in Walpole, N.H., green beans and the cranberry sauce. The usual fee is $25 per person.
There will also be dessert: apple pear cranberry pie, or pecan or pumpkin pie, Leslie, the baker, said. She said she would be using Bartlett pears for the pie. "I do all my own crust," she said.
The kitchen at the tavern is not something out of a pristine magazine: the 10-burner Garland gas stove has earned its share of baked on black; the raft of saute pans on the stove's top shelf look very well used.
The large island in the center of the kitchen, which is just off the dining room, is not the picture-perfect marble or butcher block, but a serviceable formica. It's a practical, well-used, comfortable kitchen, that kicks out hundreds of meals at a time.
The Marstons hold specialty cooking classes around the island during normal times; after the wannabe chefs learn their lessons, they get to eat their own creations, John Marston said.
The Marstons, who live above the restaurant and tavern on Route 5 in Rockingham, has been running Leslie's Tavern in Rockingham for 35 years in the historic 1796 home of Capt. Charles Lovell, who also built the iconic Grafton Tavern, on another colonial stagecoach road.
In the world of the coronavirus, the couple have adopted various strategies to stay in business and serve their community: at the very beginning of the pandemic, they provided free food, and then they were one of several area restaurants that provided meals via Everybody Eats.
This summer, once Gov. Phil Scott let restaurants reopen with reduced capacity, the Marstons depended on their outdoor deck, which has a wonderful view of gardens and the woods beyond, and allowed customers to dine out and socially distant at the same time.
"It's been a learning curve," said Leslie Marston.
Once it got colder, they then pivoted to providing take-out meals. Currently they are continuing take-out meals, as well as limited in-house dining. "We're still trying to figure out cold weather," he said.
It takes a fair amount of pre-planning and organization for the two-person operation (their daughter helps Carley when needed) -- they live upstairs from their kitchen and the dining rooms and bar. They do almost all of the cooking and baking themselves, which John said, keeps their labor costs down, and is helping them survive the pandemic.
For most restaurants, labor costs are the biggest nut in their budgets. Most restaurants, he said, are losing money, every day, despite being open on a limited basis.
Leslie even excused herself during an interview to make a carrot cake for the evening's regular dessert. And she came in later, announcing that someone had just called and donated another turkey.
They are part of their community.
"I don't want a pat on the back," he said.
"We've been part of the community," his wife said. "We've been here a long time."
