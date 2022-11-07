TOWNSHEND — Bob Thibault, the next superintendent of Windham Central Supervisory Union and current principal at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, finds charms and challenges in the smallness of the union’s diverse collection of districts.
“When I first came here, I was young,” he said. “I was 25. I was expecting my first kid and I was just looking for a place to settle in with the family. It was the kind of place that made you want to stay. The families were very nice and supportive of education. It just felt like a really tight-knit community.”
Originally from Mansfield, Mass., and currently a resident of Dummerston, Thibault was named Principal of the Year in Vermont in 2015. For two years after graduating from the University of Vermont, he worked at Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton then taught social studies at Leland & Gray for 10 years. From 2006 to 2009, he was assistant principal at Mohawk Trail Regional High School in Shelburne Falls, Mass. He then landed the job of principal of Springfield High School in Vermont for seven years, where he won the award, before returning to Leland & Gray, where he has been principal for seven years. He recounted right away applying for the Leland & Gray job when it opened because he wanted to come back.
Windham Central announced Thursday that Thibault will be the next superintendent starting in July. He will replace outgoing Superintendent Bill Anton, who served in the role since 2015.
“Bob is an excellent selection to be the next superintendent for the WCSU,” Anton said in a statement. “He is an inclusive leader who values all voices, especially student voices. I have had the pleasure of working side-by-side with Bob for the last six-plus years and I can’t think of a better person to lead our Windham Central communities. The future is certainly bright for the WCSU.”
Anton told the Reformer he’s proud of how the communities have worked together to create “a valuable education” for students.
“The boards, teachers, principals, parents, central office, staff members and especially the students have worked hard to make their schools a place of community,” he said. “We are proud to work together everyday to create conditions of success for students to learn, grow, and become independent members of a larger community.”
Anton said he has no plans as of yet for his next job.
Windham Central includes schools within the West River Education District — NewBrook Elementary, Jamaica Village School, Townshend Elementary and Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School — and Wardsboro Elementary, Marlboro School, Dover School and Windham Elementary. Stratton, which doesn’t operate any schools, also is part of the supervisory union.
Thibault said he thinks Windham Central’s small size provides schools with the ability to quickly implement “really positive, effective change.”
“With small schools, you can do lots of really cool things very easily because you’re so nimble,” he said. “You don’t have a lot of red tape to deal with. You just do it.”
Thibault said every student knows every staff member in the schools and vice versa.
“It truly is a little family,” he said.
Thibault plans to make the rounds to other Windham Central schools in the future. He said Leland & Gray needs a strong leader, and he will be involved in finding his successor with help from a hiring committee made up of stakeholders including students and staff.
His listening tour at the schools will be geared toward getting to know people and what communities value. He described all the districts being “very different but having the unifying quality of being small.”
That size also presents challenges, Thibault said.
“The resources that are available are always tight ... there’s not a lot of tax base,” he said. Communities “want their money spent wisely.”
Figuring out how to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge cited by Thibault. He said learning loss and effects on socio-emotional health need to be addressed.
His plan is to look at how to build on existing resources, getting feedback at community forums and school board meetings. He acknowledged his lack of experience at the elementary school level, saying he has a lot to learn about the needs in such settings.
Efforts related to early literacy aim to provide teachers with strategies to help them instruct reading more effectively based on brain science, Thibault said.
“Bill [Anton] has set us up on a really strong pathway so continuing that work is very important,” Thibault said.
Thibault hopes to expand the project-based learning already underway at Leland & Gray. That gets students engaged in complex problem-solving, he said.
In the fall, Thibault joined Windham Central’s Justice Equity Diversity Inclusion (JEDI) team. He said he looks forward to seeing the next steps for the group, which unites around improving “our thought process around equity.”
“I think that there’s always work to do in that area,” he said.
When Anton announced in the spring he would be leaving next year, the supervisory union board held an internal search. Candidates from within the union had to apply by the end of August.
Thibault said he discovered he was the only applicant and the process continued ahead. He engaged in forums with parents, staff and community members, then interviewed with the board.
Board Chairman Rich Werner, who also chairs the River Valleys School District in Dover and Wardsboro, said the board has conducted internal searches for superintendents the last several times.
“We like to invest in people who are in our system and one of the ways we invest in them is allow them to go out and get training and take classes and learn,” he said. “We like to reward that.”
Thibault has “a lot of experience” and knows Windham Central, Werner said, describing him as consistent in his messaging.
“He’s worked in the biggest part of the supervisory union,” Werner said. “He’s got a well thought-out plan.
Board Vice Chairwoman Emily Long, who also serves on the West River Education District Board and in the Vermont House of Representatives, said what the board was “looking for was a highly-qualified, experienced candidate who had the skills needed to take the Windham Central Supervisory Union to the next level, and that is what we found in Bob.”
“Bob is a great listener and a strong supporter of his staff, always encouraging them to take advantage of learning opportunities to grow in their roles,” Long said. “Bob is a strong advocate for public education and he also comes with deep roots in the West River Valley. He has had great success in every job he has taken on, including his current role as principal at Leland & Gray.”
Werner said the board has sought candidates for a position internally in the past and could not find the right fit. He noted how Anton and his predecessor Steven John announced plans early enough to allow for a lengthy search.
Anton alerted the board in June. He was all about building capacity in the staff, then staying out of their way so they could get their work done, Werner said.
For about 10 years now, Thibault has held the credentials to be a superintendent. Last year, he participated in the Vermont Superintendent Association’s academy for aspiring or first-year superintendents.
Although Thibault will be even less involved with students in the new administrative role, he voiced interest in the increased mentorship and leadership he will take on. He also looks forward to advocacy work on the state level.
As president of the Vermont Principals Association for two years, Thibault served on workforces assembled by Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French to advise state officials on policy during the pandemic. He sees his new job as an opportunity to again advocate for public schools and do what is right by children.
Thibault has been supportive of a program in the West River Education District allowing students to choose their elementary school within the district, but he opposed an effort to get vouchers for students to attend other high schools.
“I think we need a vibrant public school education,” he said. “When you allow families to take kids out of public schools, the impact on kids left behind is pretty unfortunate.”
As superintendent, Thibault will be very involved in upcoming discussions on whether West River Education District should move to a one-campus model. Stevens & Associates will be touring Leland & Gray and Townshend Elementary as part of a feasibility study and presenting information to the district board.
“I don’t have a problem with it at all,” Thibault said of the idea. “You just have to have the right systems in place.”
Thibault said he has “really loved the 17 years I have spent at Leland & Gray between teaching and being principal.”
“It’s a very important place for me,” he said. “Three of my kids have graduated from here as well. It’s just a very special place for me and I’m very grateful to be part of it.”