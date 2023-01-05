Ski resorts and areas are contending with a lot of rain this week.
"Of course we all like to see snow in the forecast, but the good news is that we’re looking at colder temperatures later in the week and Vermont mountains have some of the most powerful snowmaking systems in the world," Bryan Rivard, director of communications at Vermont Ski Areas Association, said Wednesday. "Once temps drop and ski areas put their expert snowmakers on the job, they’re able to bounce back from uncooperative weather pretty quickly."
Magic Mountain in Londonderry said Monday that its operations team would be "shoring up key piping around Sunshine Corner in preparation for snowmaking 'go time' again when cold air comes back after the midweek R-storm."
"Night time temps look decent Thurs/Fri at summit and maybe even daytime Saturday," the resort said via Facebook. "Think cold for now as we wait for a pattern change to get some snowstorms!"
Due to the weather, Mount Snow in West Dover closed its Sunbrook area Wednesday and Thursday to preserve the snowpack.
"Our snowmakers will be back out and making snow as soon as the temps allow later this week," the resort said Tuesday via Facebook.
Courtney DiFiore, spokesperson for Mount Snow, called snowmaking "a critical part of our recovery plan after warmer weather."
"Though I’m seeing the forecast change regularly, it appears that Saturday’s temps across the board will be ideal for snowmaking," she said. "If we can’t make snow ahead of Friday due to temperatures, I anticipate a flurry of snowmaking activity to start Saturday."
The Living Memorial Park Snow Sports Inc. Board decided to close the Brattleboro Ski Hill on Friday and Saturday but stay open Sunday.
"Melting since Friday of last week, we have cold temps to make snow Saturday overnight so we will replenish snow cover and get back on track," said Zach Rounds, vice president of the board. "Spring skiing conditions in January. Who knew?"
Prospect Mountain in Woodford held a Nordic ski race for Massachusetts high school students on Saturday.
"I'm glad we could pull that off, which we did," said David Newell, president of Prospect Mountain Association.
On Sunday, Prospect Mountain closed. Newell said his group doesn't want to charge people to ski "if we can't offer a product that's fairly good and in theory have a groomed trail."
Newell described the area around the base lodge as "pretty icy."
"We don't want people to fall down and hurt themselves," he said.
His group hopes to have snowmaking this year. However, he said Wednesday, "it seems too warm for that right now."