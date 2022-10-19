BRATTLEBORO — Drug use and criminal activity near the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro have staff demanding the town accelerate efforts to address their concerns.
Renee Woliver, operations director at the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro, told the Select Board on Tuesday that she is “sad to be here again talking about the same issue.” Previously, she described how people feel unsafe with activity going on around the Transportation Center and the Whetstone Bridge near the club on Flat Street.
“We talked about the ongoing tag sale and the living situation in the Elm Street parking lot,” she said. “And I was happy to see that after a few weeks the Elm Street lot tag sale has ended. And while the red bus remains there, the lot feels a lot safer.”
During Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend, a catalytic converter in the club’s van was stolen while it was parked in the Transportation Center, leaving it undriveable. The estimated cost of repairs is $2,400.
That money, Woliver said, could be used to support youth programs, feed children, provide scholarships or make the club “a safe and welcoming place.” She noted the club pays the town $1,000 a year to park in the garage.
“This has wreaked havoc for the club, the schools, our families and our kids,” she said. “We have had to scramble to figure out how to get members to our programs. The inaction of this town to deal with the situation at the transportation building has a ripple effect throughout the community. That has affected all the Brattleboro public schools who rely on us to pick up the kids for our after school programs.”
Woliver recounted how the board has discussed the issue of downtown safety over the years and started speaking about the potential for updating the security cameras and lighting at the Transportation Center in the spring. She expressed frustration over the topic not returning to the meeting agenda since July and asked if there was any movement on the town’s exploration of adding a police substation to the garage.
Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland estimated the camera system would cost about $70,000 to install. He suggested the project could be placed on the next meeting agenda.
“That would be a whole new system to replace the one ... that was installed in 2004,” he said. “It is really archaic, and, frankly, was probably not even a good choice for its day.”
Moreland called the current camera system “somewhat frail” and “probably inexpensive.”
“And as has been pointed out, the Transportation Center is kind of a rough location,” he said. “So a camera system which one might have in their residence is not what we’re looking for. We’re looking for something that’s a little closer to bulletproof.”
Moreland said the police substation would require some significant construction in a space previously used by a tenant. He cited condensation issues.
Groundworks Collaborative, an organization working with individuals facing housing and food insecurity, is anticipated to meet with the board in October. Board Chairman Ian Goodnow said he wants to discuss the issues Woliver raised with the group.