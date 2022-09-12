BRATTLEBORO — Members of Vermont Interfaith Action decried the lack of affordable housing in Vermont and called on Gov. Phil Scott and the state legislature to extend the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
During a news conference in Montpelier, which the Rev. Dr. Scott Couper of Centre Congregational Church participated in via Zoom from Brattleboro, religious leaders called on the administration and the legislature to produce a plan to provide housing after the pandemic funded emergency housing program is out of money.
"VIA leaders and allies are convinced that we have the resources necessary to provide humane housing support to all who need it if our elected leadership applies its creativity and dedication to making it the top priority, instead of once again coming up short, just as winter arrives," stated a news release issued prior to Monday's conference.
"Make no mistake, this is a crisis," said the Rev. Kevin Holland Sparrow, of Christ Episcopal Church in Montpelier, who called on the governor and legislators to put forth a plan now, and not in January, when the funding expires. He also pointed out that helping people with their rent payments is cheaper than finding them housing after they are evicted.
"It makes no sense to allow the eviction of a household unable to pay $1,700 a month rent and put them in a motel room costing $3,500 a month," he said. "In times of crisis, we depend on our elected officials to take charge and ensure that basic needs are met. This is such a time. We ask our government to immediately stand up and identify humane and respectful units of supportive temporary housing across our state of Vermont. If this requires the use of eminent domain, so be it."
"For more than three decades, we've made decisions that have resulted in insufficient housing for all of our neighbors," said the Rev. Beth Ann Maier, an ordained deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of Vermont. "We made decisions that resulted in insufficient wages to meet their basic needs. We made decisions that didn't support the needs of local housing developers or community members with rental property. We made decisions that facilitated moving housing into the hands of investors."
Less than two weeks ago, she said, the state announced the rental assistance program "will begin abruptly withdrawing the rental support that many Vermonters rely upon."
According to the Vermont State Housing Authority, 12,613 Vermont households receive an average of $964 a month through Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding.
"These are predominantly working households that pay a percentage of their income toward their rent, but their income is insufficient to cover the full cost of their rent," said Maier. "Within three weeks, over 3,000 households will no longer receive that support. And within three months, another 5,000 households will lose that support. And this is at a time that many have seen their rents increased by 30 percent."
Couper said some of the households that have been receiving assistance include the immigrant community in Vermont.
"VERAP is the key component, the linchpin, the central mechanism that has enabled Vermont to effectively resettle Afghan refugees and assist them to obtain affordable housing and hence transition to independent living in our country," he said. "I understand the governor and the Vermont Legislature wishes to one, make Vermont a more diverse state and two, accommodate more hard-working refugees who are beneficial to our economy and communities."
He added, "Any threats to funding for affordable housing and the prevention of homelessness will also threaten Vermont's diversification and the state's intentions to assist refugee resettlement in Vermont."
Couper noted that Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding has increased trust between landlords and state government and between the communities and the immigrant populations. "If there are funding cuts in regards to affordable housing, those immigrants already here and working will be jeopardized because they will then be priced out of the housing market almost immediately. They will then leave our communities."
The Ethiopian Community Development Council, which has been helping Afghan refugees resettle in Vermont, is urging the state to provide at least another six months of housing assistance, said Couper.
"If funding is not continued, Vermont will undermine its own stated intentions to improve our state's diversity and it will destroy our hopes of resettling additional immigrants in the near future," he said.
Jason Maulucci, Gov. Scott's press secretary, wrote in an email that the winding down of the program is in response to changes in federal guidance and because federal money is coming to an end.
"The Governor cannot unilaterally spend money, and the Legislature knew the program was not permanent," wrote Maulucci, adding that if no changes are made now, the funds could run out by the end of the year for all participants.
"Instead of everyone facing a cliff in the winter, this plan will ramp down through to spring, prioritizing the Vermonters in greatest need," he wrote.
This emergency program was created by the federal government to provide assistance for those who were facing reduced hours, job losses and businesses closures during the height of the pandemic, wrote Maulucci.
"It was an important and effective tool during the emergency. As we move further away from that state of emergency, and the federal dollars are ending, so we are transitioning out of this emergency program. While this is a transition back to pre-pandemic levels of assistance, it’s important to note that we’re also putting a quarter billion dollars into housing with a goal of making housing more affordable and accessible. This is the best way to ensure sustainable access to housing Vermonters can afford."
In response to the proposed changes, House Speaker Jill Krowinski and President Pro Tem Becca Balint issued a statement stating the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program "has been incredibly beneficial to Vermonters, but we knew that it would not be available in perpetuity."
However, they stated, the changes the Scott's administration announced are unexpected and may create serious problems for many renters who were relying on continued support to get back on their feet.
"We know that many of Vermont’s pre-existing services will still be available to those in need, and we appreciate the administration’s efforts to prioritize funding to protect those currently in transitional housing in hotels and motels, and to help extend benefits through the winter months," they stated. "However, we are very concerned that the proposed changes happened without consulting an engaged group of stakeholders who have been working on these issues for years."
They also noted concern that the legislature hasn't been offered "clear and detailed information from the administration about how we arrived at this point, how many people will be impacted, and what other supports are available to Vermonters during this transition. There has been significant progress made in getting Vermonters into stable housing, and we don’t want to see that progress eroded. We’ll be focused on monitoring the ongoing implementation of these programs and helping Vermonters access resources. We will also work with our community partners to strengthen long-term planning for how best to support those facing a housing crisis."
Rep. Mike Mrowicki, D-Windham 4 and a member of the House Committee on Government Operations, told the Reformer that the legislature has adjourned for the year.
"The governor could call us back for a special session but without that, we have to wait until January when the Constitution calls for us to convene," he said.