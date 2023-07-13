MONTPELIER — "This is not over," warned Gov. Phil Scott during his 11 a.m. press conference to discuss Vermont's recovery from this week's severe flooding.
"Unfortunately, parts of the state are now expecting severe thunderstorms, which could bring more flash flooding, hail and even the threat of a tornado," he said.
Storms are expected to come late this afternoon and into the evening hours," said Scott.
"So Vermonters need to pay attention to the weather reporting today, and plan ahead."
According to AccuWeather, repeated rounds of slow-moving, drenching thunderstorms starting today and through early next week might result in serious, life-threatening flash flooding.
"A major concern is that renewed, serious flash flooding can occur in some of the same areas that were heavily impacted by devastating and deadly flooding in the last several days because it will now take even less rainfall to result in dangerous flash flooding in these areas given how saturated the ground is," said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter.
A large storm near the shores of Hudson Bay, Canada, will generate a series of jet stream disturbances, which, as they rotate toward the Northeast, will pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and then eventually the Atlantic, causing several rounds of heavy thunderstorms, some with excessive rainfall rates and flash flooding, states information from AccuWeather.
At least three rounds of downpours and thunderstorms are expected to progress slowly from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast and New England between Thursday and next Tuesday.
"I know this is hard news for many folks who will want to think this is over as soon as the weather breaks on Saturday," said Scott. "But it's critical that Vermonters understand that we need to remain vigilant and prepared. Do not be complacent. And as a reminder, be smart and use common sense."
Scott especially warned people do not go into any flood water.
"We've seen many pictures on social media of kids swimming in floodwaters. This is not typical rainwater. It's filled with chemicals, oil waste and more; it's simply not safe."
Scott also asked people to not ignore road closure signs.
"Do not put yourself in a position where rescue teams are diverted and put at risk themselves because you decided to take a chance," he said.