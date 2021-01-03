BRATTLEBORO — After a housekeeper at Thompson House rehabilitation and nursing center tested positive for COVID-19 last week, all other staff members and residents have tested negative for the coronavirus. One resident, whose test was inconclusive, was going to be retested.
Dane Rank, administrator at Thompson House rehabilitation and nursing center, shared the results via text message Sunday. He said all residents and staff members are scheduled to take another polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test Monday.
“We pray those results will verify our first round of testing,” he said.
He said all staff members continue to come up negative on daily antigen tests, which are less accurate than the PCR tests.
This marks the second time during the pandemic when one staff member’s positive test prompted a facility-wide testing in which all others tested negative.
“We were able again to identify the source of infection and prevent any spread to our residents or staff,” Rank said. “This is a credit to the whole team in how they are utilizing PPE [personal protective equipment] to safeguard the most vulnerable in our community.”
However, Rank said, “this is not a victory lap. We are still retesting and the virus is raging in three other neighboring facilities.”
According to state data for outbreaks in long-term care facilities updated Wednesday, Holton Home in Brattleboro reported 10 cases of COVID-19. Rutland Health & Rehab has the most, with 67.
All residents at Thompson House are anticipated to get their second and final dose of the Pfizer vaccine on or around Jan. 19.