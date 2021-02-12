BRATTLEBORO — Seeing the positive impact of elderly community members getting Christmas cards during the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission has since expanded for Valentine’s Day.
“Everyone thinks it’s a great idea,” said Joann Erenhouse, community relations director for Senior Solutions. “Because what’s better than putting something nice in the Meals on Wheels delivery package?”
Her group is constantly talking about how isolation in rural communities contributes to depression and loneliness. Limitations on visits only made matters worse in the pandemic.
That led to Erenhouse creating the Christmas card project in Windsor, which she described as a hit among elementary students who made the cards and the aging population she serves. The cards were delivered by volunteers who visit the elderly during normal circumstances but couldn’t this past holiday due to COVID-19.
Erenhouse said Jim Collins, who is part of her outreach team, has been picking up cards from schools in the Chester area and delivering them. Collins who taught, coached and served as a principal in that region now earmed the nickname “Mr. Valentine.”
“I just love it,” Erenhouse said. “We’re just having great fun with the project.”
She got in her car earlier this month to pick up cards from Twin Valley Elementary School in Whitingham and Marlboro Elementary School then dropped them off at Meals on Wheels distribution sites in Whitingham and Brattleboro. Other participating schools include Brattleboro Centre for Children, Dummerston Elementary, Townshend Elementary, NewBrook Elementary in Newfane, Central Elementary in Bellows Falls, Flood Brook School in Londonderry, Chester-Andover Elementary, Green Mountain Union High School in Chester and Cavendish Town Elementary.
Erenhouse said the students have a wide range of artistic abilities.
“The teachers enjoy it,” she said. “We’ve had so many nice responses.”
She recalled one man writing back after Christmas to encourage the students to keep drawing, that they were doing “great.”
“What a nice connection for people who are in their 70s and 80s, and the kids who are in second and third grade,” she said. “That’s the kind of community you want to build.”
The hope is to continue the program for future holidays and expand participation. Erenhouse also plans to send thank you notes to each of the classroom teachers to let them know how grateful her group is for the students’ work.
“It’s not a big deal per se but it’s a good movement to connect two vastly different generations,” she said. “But they certainly work well together.”
Nan Mann, director of the Brattleboro Centre for Children, said “a whole bunch of Valentines” were made by 3-, 4- and 5-year olds in her program. The publicly funded preschool serves infants to 5-year-olds in the Windham Southeast School District.
Erenhouse told one of Mann’s employees about the project.
“It sounded like a really lovely idea,” Mann said. “I brought it back to the pre-k teachers and they supported it.”
The children understood from the beginning that the project was aimed at cheering some people up, Mann said.
“They really liked that idea because they like to make people happy,” she said.
Mann said lots of glitter was used along with tissue paper and heart-shaped stickers on red, pink and purple construction paper. Some of the children wanted to take their cards home so a second round was ordered.
This marked the first project in collaboration with Senior Solutions. Mann said she’s “really excited” about potentially partnering on other things in the future.
“We’re really happy to be part of it,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for people who are receiving Meals on Wheels.”
She delivered the cards to the Brattleboro Senior Center, which neighbors her school.