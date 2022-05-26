TOWNSHEND — A threat to Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School was deemed not to be credible after a police investigation.
On Thursday, administrators received a report of a student allegedly communicating an unspecific threat to the school.
“The administration gathered the crisis team and contacted the Vermont State Police,” Principal Bob Thibault said in a message to families. “Troopers responded to the building and worked with administration to investigate. After an investigation it was found that the threat was not credible.”
Thibault said the administration wanted families to know that “our very first priority is safety for everyone in our building.”
“We take that charge incredibly seriously and have and will continue to collaborate with law enforcement when we need to investigate matters like this,” he said. “I thank you for your continued trust in us as not only educators of, but caretakers for your children.”
Superintendent Bill Anton told the Reformer he is “very proud” of Thibault and the team at Leland & Gray for their “quick response and thoughtful communication.”
“I also want to thank the Vermont State Police for their responsiveness, professionalism, and partnership,” he said.