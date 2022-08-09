GUILFORD — The Guilford Select Board during its regular Monday night meeting made a statement regarding what it characterized as “a correction of erroneous information regarding the library vote reconsideration.”
“There came a letter, an anonymous letter, passed in the town — we don’t know to how many people exactly but we’re guessing around 30 different officials in the town received the letter,” said Select Board Chairman Zon Eastes. “And the information in the letter ... it works from any erroneous point. It claims that the library cannot move forward with any planning. That’s simply not true.”
During Town Meeting in March, voters in Guilford approved a $1.2 million expansion of the town library by a vote of 348 to 333.
However, after a reconsideration vote on May 24, the expansion project failed by a vote of 405 to 375.
The Friends of the Guilford Free Library have raised $140,000 in donations, and since 2018, residents have voted to set aside a total of $312,000 in the town’s capital improvement and maintenance plan for the renovation and expansion.
Voters were asked to bond $205,000 toward the project and reapportion another $195,000 that was left over from a water project.
The remaining money was to be raised through private fundraising, state grants and incentives, and private foundation fundraising.
“The library project could still go forward, but not with a bond, and the Select Board can’t spend the $195,000 on it either,” Eastes told the Reformer the day after the reconsideration vote.
He also said he’s not sure if the failed warrant article will be rewritten and offered again at Town Meeting next year.
“Please know many Guilford Citizens are watching,” states the anonymous letter.
“The May 24th Reconsideration Vote of Article 7, Unauthorized the Guilford Voters Approval of the Library Construction Project,” states the letter, which the Reformer is printing as presented. “The same Reconsideration Vote also Unauthorized the spending of the $195,000 Bond Bank Funds and the $205,000 loan. Some think the Library Construction Project can go forward with other money sources. This IS NOT TRUE.”
According to the letter, the language of the article as presented to voters — “”Shall the Voters of the Town of Guilford authorize the construction of improvements to the Guilford Free Library ...” means no library renovations can occur.
During Monday night’s meeting, Eastes said the town’s attorneys disagreed with that conclusion.
“The ballot question was whether the Town should finance $205,000 and reallocate $195,000 in funds held with the Vermont Bond Bank for the library improvements, not whether the Town should make improvements to the library,” stated the letter from Monaghan Safar Ducham in Burlington, which Eastes read aloud during the meeting. “Without the funding concerns, there is no statutory requirement that the voters determine whether improvements should be made to the library. ... Should the funds for improvement be available without the Town incurring debt, the improvements may be made without voter approval.”
According to state statutes, stated the letter, the library Board of Trustees has “’full power to manage the public library, make bylaws, elect officers, establish a library policy, and receive, control and manage property which shall come into the hands of the municipality by gift, purchase, devise or bequest for the use and benefit of the library.’ Thus, it is within the Trustees’ discretion to use library funds for construction of improvements.”
“What we all need to understand, and it’s perfectly legal, is that the library [as elected officials] ... consider the well being of the library going forward,” said Eastes. “Of course, they need to speak with the Select Board they need to talk about their plans.”
Eastes did not share the anonymous letter during the meeting, stating “It’s not worth even talking about. It’s erroneous, it’s mistaken. ... It’s not in our best interest to put it forward in this town. ... The Select Board will stand by this position that in fact, the Library Board has right to move forward. And if there are financial considerations that need to come into the discussion, then those will be brought forward to the town as they were twice already this in this past year.
“Right now,” he continued, “the important issue to understand is that the library board is working within legal grounds, and there’s no expectation in the town, as this letter assumes, that the work needs to stop because the voters didn’t want to spend it in two ways.”
Cathi Wilken, who has been the librarian since 1998, in a letter to the editor acknowledged receipt of what she called “a letter with a threatening tone.”
“Why anonymous?” wrote Wilken, who declined to comment further. “Was the writer/group ashamed of the opinions she/they held, and didn’t want to be identified with them? If a person is unhappy with the decisions of the Guilford Free Library, this is hardly the way to encourage a differing approach.”
Laura Lawson Tucker, who the co-chairwoman of the Library Board of Trustees, also declined to speak to the Reformer.
But during the Select Board’s July 28 meeting, Richard Wizansky, a member of the Select Board and the Library Board of Trustees, read a letter from Tucker, who also acknowledged she had received a copy of the letter.
“As the co chair of the Guilford Free Library, I am deeply offended and disturbed to receive an anonymous letter that in my opinion is threatening,” wrote Tucker, who reported the letter to the Vermont State Police.
Adam Silverman, spokesman for the VSP, said an investigation, which was conducted by the Westminster Barracks, “determined the letter did not rise to a criminal threatening law violation.”
“I am disturbed that the individual or individuals who sent this letter are using what appears to be a threatening scare tactic in regards to their opinion about the Guilford Free Library expansion project,” read Wizansky. “We have legal, respectful and neighborly ways to agree and disagree on topics in Guilford. This letter is not one of those ways. The public needs to know about this. I refuse to be treated this way.”
PUBLIC RECORDS ACT AND PUBLIC RECORDS LAWSUITDuring Monday night’s meeting, the board members also discussed updating the town’s public record policy to align with state statutes.
“We will understand better how we can respond to requests going forward,” said Eastes. “And we’ll be able to better instruct our employees about how they can address these issues and what documents can be provided and not.”
Under the Public Records Act, all public records are open to public inspection or copying unless specifically exempted by law. According to the Secretary of State’s website, there are a core set of 42 exemptions under the law, but there are subsets under the law, totaling more than 200 exemptions.
Eastes said it’s not the board’s intent to restrict access to public documents, but to streamline the process so town employees understand what is and is not public and how long they have to respond.
Eastes acknowledged reviewing the town’s policy was a result of the discussion of the library expansion.
Jason Herron, a Guilford resident, asked for a number of documents related to the expansion, the town’s conflict of interest policy and conflict of interest statements collected by the town from various board members.
Herron has filed a complaint with Windham Superior Court, Civil Division, appealing a denial for access to public records.
“I would greatly appreciate the Court’ intervention and assistance to hold the Guilford Selectboard accountable to Vermont Laws regarding Public Records I am seeking to obtain,” stated Herron in the filing.
In their response to the filing, the town’s attorneys stated Herron has received all the existing documents he had requested. They also contend that because Herron did not appeal to “the head of agency relative to his public records request,” he has not exhausted his administrative remedies.
Therefore, they wrote, Herron’s complaint should be dismissed.
“While Mr. Herron may be upset that it appears each Selectboard member may not have filled out the questionnaire each year, a public records appeal is simply not the correct venue for his concerns,” they wrote.
“Mr. Herron makes a leap in assuming that a yearly request to Selectboard members to fill out a questionnaire means that a fully answered questionnaire was submitted to the Town every year by every Selectboard member,” noted the attorneys. “Where a public official was asked to fill out a form but did not do so or did not provide it to the Town, no public record was created. ... [T]here is no relief this Court can provide via a public records appeal, as there are no withheld documents. The Town simply does not possess all the records Mr. Herron is seeking ...”
In an opposition to dismiss filed by Herron’s attorneys, Facey Goss & McPhee, stated Herron’s request was meant “to discern whether a certain member of the Guilford Selectboard [Richard Wizansky] violated (among other things) the Town’s Conflict of Interest policy in connection with his dual role as Selectboard member and Trustee of the local library.”
Herron’s attorneys also noted that the town charged their client $816 in “administrative time” and $6 in copying fees to fulfil his request.
The attorneys also noted that the town did not comply within the three days mandate by state law, and took more than a month to respond.
“A hearing is necessary to determine whether the Town withheld or improperly destroyed public records,” wrote Herron’s attorneys.
According to the state’s court document filing system, a “notice of possible dismissal” was sent to Herron’s attorneys on Tuesday. The Reformer has requested a copy of the notice but did not receive it at press time.