Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Bystanders gather to watch a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Chesterfield, N.H., Fire Chief Rick Cooper talks to other firefighters during a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Firefighters rest while battling a late-night three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Hinsdale, N.H., Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny talks to other firefighters during a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Firefighters rest while battling a late-night three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
HINSDALE N.H. — Several people are without a home after a late-night blaze destroyed a six-unit apartment building at 2 Main Street on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Steven Sullivan, a resident at 2 Canal Street, was returning home from work around 10:55 p.m. when he noticed an orange glow coming from the corner of his eye. When he looked to see where the glow was coming from he noticed the apartment building next door was on fire.
“I was on the phone with my wife and I told her to call 9-1-1 and I ran over and pounded on everyone’s doors to get them out,” said Sullivan. “I was just trying to get people out so no one would get hurt.”
Sean Starcher, a resident of 2 Main Street, was in the building when the fire started and heard Sullivan pounding on the residents' doors.
“I smelt a little smoke, I heard someone pounding on doors screaming 'fire,' I grabbed my wallet and ran out the door,” Starcher said.
Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said that when the call came in, the fire was just on the first-floor apartment, but when they arrived on the scene it had spread up into the attic.
“A third alarm was called because of the third floor and we needed extra manpower on the scene,” said Zavorotny.
Several fire departments from three different states arrived to provide assistance to fight the blaze. Four ladder trucks were used to attack the fire from above after calls were made for all firefighters to exit the building.
Tiequa Franklin, a resident of 9 Chesterfield Road, located next to 2 Main Street, said her landlord who lives in the building called her to let her know about the fire and how close it was to their residence. So she grabbed her children and left the building and just watched as the flames rose from the attic at 2 Main Street.
“I’ve been standing out here watching it burn,” said Franklin.