Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 4:09 am
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Bystanders gather to watch a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Chesterfield, N.H., Fire Chief Rick Cooper talks to other firefighters during a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Firefighters rest while battling a late-night three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Hinsdale, N.H., Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny talks to other firefighters during a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
HINSDALE N.H. — Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street on Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.