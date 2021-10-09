PUTNEY — A three-alarm fire heavily damaged Rod’s Towing & Repairs at 40 Main Street early Saturday morning.
The call came in around 1:30 a.m., after people heard an explosion and saw visible flames.
Putney Fire Chief Tom Goddard said the first units on the scene encountered heavy fire in the rear of the building, so attack lines, heavy handlines, and aerials were quickly put in place. A third alarm was called to bring in tanker trucks from around southeast Vermont and southwest New Hampshire to the location.
1 of 13
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Vermont State Fire investigator encircle Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., with crime scene tape on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Vermont State Fire investigator encircle Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., with crime scene tape on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm fire at Rod’s Towing & Repairs, on Main Street, in Putney, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Even though Putney has a municipal water system and hydrants, that hydrant system presents limitations with a fire of this magnitude, according to Goddard, as with other fires that they have had in the downtown area. That is why tankers are called in to supplement.
“Fortunately at the end of the day, there were no injuries, the fire was contained to a portion of the building,” said Goddard. “Hats off to everyone here that was working with us.”
State fire inspectors encircled the building with crime scene tape Saturday morning and are currently looking into the cause of the fire.