BRATTLEBORO — Two families are without a home after a late night three-alarm fire destroyed their apartment building’s side and roof.
Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Brattleboro Fire Department was dispatched to 50 Westgate Drive for a report of a structure fire.
Assistant Chief Charles Keir arrived on scene at 11:08 p.m., just prior to the engine from Station 2, and reported that the two-story wood-framed house had fire showing through the roof, according to a statement from Fire Chief Lenny Howard on Wednesday.
After the first firefighters on scene confirmed that all occupants were out of the building, they began to hose down the exterior of the home.
A Brattleboro ladder team soon arrived and knocked down the bulk of the fire, as did another team to help with clearing upstairs rooms and spaces.
The chief said the scene cleared at 12:24 a.m. No injuries were reported to firefighters or residents. One cat was given oxygen treatment on the scene and later taken to a veterinarian via private vehicle.
At the scene early Wednesday, Howard said the fire began near a shed that was about five feet from the building. The Brattleboro Fire/Police Department Fire Investigation Team ruled the fire to be accidental, caused by a portable heater in an outbuilding that was used to store snowblowers and other maintenance tools.
The building also housed the maintenance crew, office staff, and the community room for the Westgate Association. The property is owned by Windham/Windsor Housing Trust and is managed by Stewart Property Management.
The town has the building listed for a value of $243,370.00. The building is considered a total loss.