Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road, in Hinsdale, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder,
Brattleboro Reformer
HINSDALE N.H. — Crews battled a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road late Tuesday.
Hinsdale Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said the fire started in the back of the residence and climbed up into the attic.
A third alarm was struck because they didn't know how close the structure fire was to the surrounding buildings.
Close
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Crews battle a three-alarm fire at 31 Northfield Road on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.
Jason Hodge, the owner of 31 Northfield Drive, said he was watching a movie in the kitchen of his girlfriend's place, who lives in the building.
"I saw a flicking light in the back deck window, and I opened the door and the back deck was completely engulfed in flames," said Hodge. "I thought it was a vehicle out there or something, and I tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, and it wasn't putting a dent in it."
At that moment, Hodge woke the tenants of the building and helped get everyone to safety. They were able to get the animals out as well.
Four people lived in the building during the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.