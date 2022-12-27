BRATTLEBORO — Three long-time employees of the Brattleboro Department of Public Works, together with 116 years on the job, retired on Dec. 16.
"Brian King, Steve Ferris and Al Franklin worked behind the scenes, maintaining our network of roads and keeping travel safe on snowy days like last Friday," said Interim Town Manager Patrick Moreland, who added he hopes "the next storm will find you safe at home."
"I spent over 30 years working with this group of dedicated employees," said Steve Barrett, who retired as the director of DPW last December with 41 years with the department. "They were always available to provide skilled services to the citizens of Brattleboro during storms and natural disasters."
Barrett noted that most of the events the three men responded to occurred on weekends, at night, or during the holidays, and credited them with "unselfish dedication while sacrificing time away from family."
"I gained historical knowledge of the town that cannot be found in a book," said Dan Tyler, current director of DPW. "They were great at sharing information about previous best practices."
All three of the retirees declined to speak with the Reformer, which was not a surprise, said Peter Lynch, DPW's assistant director.
"They never had interest in being in the public eye. When asked about some of their finest accomplishments over the years the answer was nothing more than a shrug and a smile."
The department provided the Reformer with biographies of the three men, written in collaboration by the crew at DPW.
When King began with the department in 1978, the hourly starting wage was $3.78 and Orman Holden was the director. In 1986, Ferris and Franklin joined the department within one week of each other.
King has plowed about 200 feet of fallen snow in his career and has outlasted two loaders during his time with DPW.
During his 44 years on the job, King also outlasted four directors, including Holden, Paul Lawrence, Jerry Remillard and Steve Barrett.
"He has an eye for detail and is a perfectionist when it comes to ditch work," states his biography.
King, who lives in Guilford with his wife, Lynn, was in charge of one of the most visible projects in Brattleboro, the replacement of a Dunkin' Donuts with Pliny Park in 2003.
Ferris who joined DPW in 1986, "spent 15 years moving at a snail’s pace in the street sweeper," states his biography.
"In fact, Steve is likely to have waved to many joggers who overtook the truck while he swept the 60 miles of streets."
In the winter, Ferris spent his time in the north end of Brattleboro, plowing, salting, and sanding.
Ferris lives in Brattleboro and enjoys time with his extended family and at his hunting camp.
Franklin, who also began in 1986, worked for the highway division until 1992, when he switched to helping to maintain the town's public water system, where he "mastered the art of running a backhoe."
Eight years later, he took the job as the department's supervisor of highways.
He was convinced to apply for the job by a co-worker, Bob Murray, who also applied for the job.
But when it came time for the interview, Murray explained to the panel that Franklin was the best candidate for the job, "and they all agreed."
Franklin spent the next 22 years as highway supervisor.
"Franklin's managerial skills were tested early in his new position with a two-foot snowstorm on Christmas day and another two-foot storm a few weeks later that included assisting the fire department at a structure fire on Barrows Road [in West Brattleboro] at Al’s uncle’s [Richard Petrie] farm," states his biography.
In 2011, Franklin faced what might have been his biggest challenge, helping the town recover from Tropical Storm Irene.
"The crew was very proud of the fact that most of the local roads were passable in a few days and that they were able to find a way to bypass Route 9, which was closed for many days," states his biography.
Franklin's other accomplishments include being designated in 2005 a Vermont Road Scholar after successfully completing training in 19 different highway operations related disciplines over a four-year period.
"Al carefully watched the weather so that he had a plan and was able to carry it out. The crew jokes, however, that Al was so eager to begin the cleanup process at the end of each snowstorm that he would occasionally jump the gun and say the storm was over, after which mother nature surprised him with several inches of snow."
Ferris and Franklin "did not believe in shortcuts and were very proud of their work," stated their biographies. "They were always early or on time to work and rarely called in sick. The answer was always 'Yes' when asked to work a storm or [respond to] an emergency."