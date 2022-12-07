PUTNEY — The Vermont State Police and the Windham County Sheriff's Office are investigating burglaries at three Putney businesses that happened over the past two days.
The Putney General Store, Harlow's Sugar House and Green Mountain Orchards all sustained damage during the break-ins.
So far, investigators are not releasing any details and have not indicated whether the burglaries are related.
The burglar or burglars smashed glass in the front door to get in to the Putney General Store.
"They might have got $50," said Mike Cosco, who bought the Putney General Store three years ago with his wife, Kim.
While the loss wasn't that great, he said, the thief or thieves stole the store's cash register, which means he can only take cash until the machine is replaced, at least two days from now.
"The lost business hurts," said Cosco, who is concerned how the crimes might affect customers and other local businesses.
"It's kind of disheartening," he said. "It's hard to defend against something like this. What are we going to do, put bars in the windows?"
Cosco said he has received a lot of support from locals following the break-in.
"We're in Putney, which has a history of this kind of resilience," he said. "This building burned down once. If we're not going to let an arson keep us down ..."
While the Coscos own the business itself, the building is owned by the Putney Historical Society.
Leo Dawson, a clerk at the store, said it was "crazy" to wake up to a text of a picture of the door glass shattered.
He said he wasn't particularly scared by the incident.
"But I could see how it might be terrifying for someone else."