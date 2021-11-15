VERNON — Three cows died in a barn fire on Tyler Hill Road on Monday morning.
Vernon Fire Chief Alex Dunklee described the large structure as "pretty much a loss."
The call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.
At the time of the interview, a cause had not been identified. Dunklee said he believes the Vermont State Police will investigate the fire.
Assisting at the scene were fire departments from Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford, Hinsdale, N.H., Bernardston, Mass., Northfield, Mass., and Putney. During the call, the Halifax Fire Department covered Vernon's station.
Dunklee said more details will be provided later in a statement.