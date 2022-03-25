WESTMINSTER — Three more school boards have unanimously approved a new three-year teachers contract Wednesday that gives teachers annual 2.5 percent annual increases.
The Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, the Westminster School Board and the Windham Northeast Union Elementary board all approved the contract on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Rockingham approved the contract Monday evening, leaving only Bellows Falls Union High School board to approve the contract.
The contract was ratified Thursday night by both the Westminster School Board and the Windham Northeast Union Elementary boards, according to Cheryl Charles, chairwoman of the Westminster board and chairwoman of the boards’ negotiating committee.
Information about the contract initially remained secret. The WNESU school officials declined to release the contract, after voting for its approval in public session. When challenged on its decision by the Reformer, citing the state’s Open Meeting Law, the negotiating committee released the contract later Thursday.
Under the three-year contract, starting pay for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree will be $43,426 and increase to $45,625 for the third year of the contract.
The highest pay, for a teacher with a master’s degree and 30 credits of additional course work, will go from $75,141 to $78,945.
The contract is retroactive to July 1, 2021.
The Windham Northeast Education Association has already endorsed the contract on an overwhelming vote, according to the teachers’ union negotiating chief Kate Kane.
WNESU board members Wednesday night also elected Director Jack Bryar of Grafton their new chairman over Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham, 6-3. Bryar replaces Director Jessa Westclark of Grafton, who did not run for reelection at Town Meeting.
Bryar is the chairman of the Windham Northeast Union Elementary school board, which until July includes the towns of Westminster, Grafton and Athens. After July 1, Westminster will return to being an independent district with its own school board.
The supervisory union board had gone behind closed doors for about half an hour Wednesday night to discuss the teachers contract.
Bryar, after the closed door session, said it was a three-year contract, but disclosed no other details.
Rockingham School Director James “Jiggs” McAuliffe, who voted for the contract, nevertheless criticized the boards’ negotiation strategy. “We asked for nothing,” McAuliffe said, which, he said, “was a mistake.”
The boards still have to negotiate a new contract with unionized support staff, and McAuliffe said the school boards’ negotiating committee should be more strategic in those negotiations.
McAuliffe said that in future negotiations the superintendent of schools should “lead the boards” during negotiations.
Bryar, who is on the negotiating committee, said the group had a “laundry list” of items they wanted to secure during negotiations, but because there wasn’t consensus on the issues, nothing was included in the new contract. Previously, Bryar had said the settlement was “in line” with other teacher contracts in the region.
The boards and the teachers had done most of the negotiations in open session during 2021, at the insistence of the school boards and under the objections of the teachers. Negotiations were eventually transferred to a federal mediator at the beginning of 2022, and the two sides quickly came to an agreement after two sessions.
BFUHS Director David Clark of Westminster, who is not a representative to the WNESU board, appeared before the board and said the WNESU board needed to revote on the so-called staff bonuses, which would give each employee, including teachers, paraeducators and all support staff, a retention and incentive bonus of $1,000 to remain with the school district. He said an earlier vote in February lacked a legal quorum. Clark was chairman of the WNESU until last September.
The bonuses are expected to total about $300,000, and would be paid out of the school district’s federal COVID-19 funds.
The board did not discuss Clark’s suggestion, and put off reviewing the bonus issue until its next meeting. Clark also urged the board to release the approved teachers contract in the interest of “public accountability.”
McAuliffe said that he was “very discouraged” by the very low vaccination rate among the students in the supervisory union. According to McAuliffe, more than 50 percent of all the students were still unvaccinated for COVID-19.
“We’ll have a continuing problem,” said McAuliffe, now that masking mandates have been lifted, and masking is up to the individuals. “We really need to work to encourage parents” to have their children vaccinated. Teachers themselves are almost all vaccinated, he said.