HINSDALE, N.H. — A one-term incumbent, a housing specialist, and the town's tax collector are on the ballot for two seats on the town's Board of Selectmen.
Mike Carrier, who has been on the board for three years, has lived in Hinsdale for 22 years with his wife, Debra, who grew up in town and teaches at the town's kindergarten.
They have a son who was raised in Hinsdale and is now in college.
"I have approximately 39 years of experience in the criminal justice field and I'm currently working part-time as a detective with the Hinsdale Police Department," said Carrier, who retired as a lieutenant from the Brattleboro Police Department. He also worked as a detective sergeant with the Winchester Police Department.
In addition to his seat on the Board, Carrier has been on the Budget Committee for more than six years and is the Board's rep on the Conservation Commission, the Library Board of Trustees, and the Planning Board.
He is also a co-founder and and treasurer of Santa's Helpers, a non-profit organization in Winchester.
"We organize fundraisers throughout the year to help provide Christmas gifts to families in Winchester," said Carrier.
Carrier has an immediate goal he'd like to accomplish — continuing to get tax deeded properties, those taken by the town because of an owner's failure to pay taxes, back on the tax rolls.
In the past three years, he said, the town rehabilitated and sold two vacant homes; Mason Temple, which was recently sold to a person who is renovating it to include nine apartments; and two vacant lots on Route 119 that were auctioned off.
He wants to also focus on the continued sidewalk project on Main Street and the work being done on the new Hinsdale to Brattleboro bridge.
"I will also support strategic replacement of emergency services and town equipment as needed, as well as plans for a new fire station," said Carrier, who would like to see a human resources officer shared by the school and the town who can coordinate a variety of HR and departmental administrative duties.
"I will always look for ways to reduce the property tax burden on residents without affecting services and safety," he said. "I am honest, have high moral character and integrity, as well as firmly believing in transparency. If you feel I have represented the town’s best interest over the past three years, then I ask for your support for three more years."
William "Bill" Hodgman was born and raised in Hinsdale and is the senior project manager for the Windham and Windsor Housing Trust in Brattleboro, which has a portfolio of more than 400 apartments and three mobile home parks in Windham County.
Previously, Hodgman has been a one-year member of the Planning Board and is currently serving on the Budget Committee.
"The majority of my professional experience is in the private sector, in the fields of housing and development," he said. "One of my most valuable skills in my career thus far has been my ability to develop and implement short-term and long-term plans or strategies."
Those goals include promoting sustainable development and expanding town infrastructure that's in line with the Town Plan.
"The pressing issue each year on most taxpayers' minds is obviously the high tax rate in town," said Hodgman. "I wish there was a short term easy fix to help the taxpayers in town. Unfortunately there is not. My goal will be to promote policy and decision making that will help the town reduce this tax burden from both the municipal and school tax rates over time."
Hodgman believes one of the ways to reduce the long-term tax burden is to invest in the town's infrastructure.
"I have grown up in Hinsdale and in my 37 years living in town I have seen very little commercial, industrial, residential or agricultural growth or development," he said. "Our current town leaders are and have been working hard on many of these issues and I hope to get the opportunity to join them in their continued efforts and serve the taxpayers of this town in the best way I can."
James MacDonell is the former tax collector for the town of Hinsdale, a job he held for eight years.
Currently, he is a field service IT technician for a company that holds contracts with New Hampshire state liquor stores and Rite Aid.
He moved to Hinsdale in 2008 from New Jersey by way of Pennsylvania to be closer to his mom and stepfather, who also live in town.
"I am currently the chairman of the Zoning Board and on the Economic Development Commission," said MacDonnell. "I had been chairman of the Budget Committee. I wear a lot of hats in this town."
He hopes to bring all that experience to the Board of Selectmen.
"I am the first candidate in a while that has worked in [Town Hall]," he said.
One of his major goals is helping the town find replacements for older department heads who have indicated they are resigning soon.
"We are in a period of transition with them," said MacDonnell. "It started with the police chief, the road agent and the water department, but we have some other positions to fill soon. I want to be part of the effort of finding the new bunch coming in."
MacDonnell also recognizes the tax burden that Hinsdale citizens are carrying, though he believes the Board of Selectmen can do only so much to reduce the burden.
"We need to take some of the burden off of residential and spread it out with more commercial and industrial uses," he said.
While the Board of Selectmen has a role in expanding the town's tax base, like signing on to the Chariot Solar project coming to town, it's ultimately up to the Planning Board and the Economic Development Commission to figure out ways to bring new businesses to town.
MacDonnell said he hopes to work with those boards in their efforts.
Ballots can be cast at the Millstream Community Center on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.