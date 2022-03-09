BRATTLEBORO — The three men arrested in January for allegedly dealing drugs out of Great River Terrace on Putney Road all pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday afternoon.
Scott Camara, 42, of Brattleboro, has been charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine; Quinton Williams, 30, of Boston, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to sell heroin and one count of conspiracy to sell cocaine; and Jesse Johnson, 43, of West Townshend, has been charged with one count of selling a depressant or stimulant and two counts of selling heroin.
According to court documents, a Southern Vermont Drug Task Force investigation into drug dealing involving multiple people began in December 2021.
Investigators were assisted by a confidential informant who made a number of purchases of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine from Johnson and Williams in units at Great River Terrace.
On Jan. 20, the task force served a search warrant on Camara’s unit, during which Camara was arrested and admitted to allowing Williams, also known as “Dreads,” to stay in his apartment in exchange for crack cocaine.
Also named in the affidavit is Derek Sicard, 29, with a last known address of Ludlow, Mass. The county court has not received any documentation on him so no charges have been filed.
The Southern Vermont Drug Task Force was assisted by the Brattleboro Police Department, the FBI, the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations.
Great River Terrace is located at the site of the former Lamplighter Inn, which was purchased by the Windham Windsor Housing Trust and turned into 22 permanent supportive housing apartments.
WWHT works with Groundworks Collaborative and Health Care and Rehabilitation Services to provide support and services to the residents to help them stabilize their lives, according to WWHT’s website.
Following the arrests in January, Windham and Windsor Housing Trust and Groundworks Collaborative thanked the Brattleboro Police Department, the Vermont Drug Task Force, the Vermont State Police and other agencies for “helping to ensure that the supply channels of dangerous substances that impact our community are interrupted.”
Elizabeth Bridgewater, executive director of WWHT, wrote the Reformer in an email that due to privacy regulations, she cannot provide specific information about whether any of the men resided at Great River Terrace, and if they did, whether they would face eviction.
“We cannot provide a comment about anyone specifically,” Bridgewater wrote. “I can say that we have zero tolerance for drug trafficking and having documentable evidence helps us enforce our policies regarding this.”