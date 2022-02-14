NEWFANE — Three candidates running for the one-year Select Board seat want to serve the community.
Jeff Chevalier believes people should be involved in local politics as part of their civic duty. He said he decided to run for the position because he “just wanted to get involved in our town, and take a little time and do my part.”
“I think I’d be pretty well suited for it,” he said. “I have experience in management, construction and production.”
His main desire is to help the town utilize its assets as best it can.
“I’ve always felt that it was very important that we as a community work together to create the best community we can for each other,” he said. “We have an amazing town common, town green. I think that we could be utilizing that space better for the community. We have a rail line that runs through Newfane. It actually goes all the way from Brattleboro all the way up to at least Jamaica and I know other towns are utilizing that as a public access point and a community walking/bike path. I would love to look into what we could possibly do for our rail trail and maybe reclaim that.”
Chevalier is a husband and father. He owns a woodworking business in Newfane called Better Wheel Workshops LLC and serves as vice president of the Timson Hill Preschool board.
When it comes to the Select Board, Chevalier said he doesn’t have “any overlying agenda.”
“My goal is just to serve the community as best I can to see what issues we have to tackle on a day-to-day basis and try to come up with level-headed solutions to push those things forward,” he said. “I’m not looking to step in and move us in any direction as much as keep the boat going as straight as we can and try to make the lives of people in the community as good as we can.”
Johnson-Aplin
Katy Johnson-Aplin is finishing up her first year on the board. She thinks it went well and enjoyed the experience.
“We had a really busy year and it was a quick learning curve to get on board with everything,” she said. “And then being a homemaker, I had a bit more time to work on things that needed a little more attention outside of Select Board meetings, which is great. I’m happy to give that time.”
Her hope is to help see some projects through completion such as the Act 250 permitting process for the new gravel pit and spending American Rescue Plan Act funds. She also wants to form a group to stay on top of what’s happening with retail cannabis legislation.
Newfane won’t be voting on allowing retail cannabis operations in town in March like other communities.
“If the state finishes up with its regulations, which they’re still working on, then we might hold a special town meeting and do it at that point,” said Johnson-Aplin, who has been studying the legislation to make presentations to the board.
As a lifelong resident of Newfane, Johnson-Aplin wanted to give back to the town and saw service on the Select Board as an opportunity to achieve that. She also sees herself as being possibly more open and understanding as a younger member and an “elder millennial.”
“I bridge the gap between ideas on how things should be,” she said.
After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Johnson-Aplin felt compelled to join the military. She said she left for boot camp two weeks after the event and served in the Navy.
Johnson-Aplin lives with her husband and son, who attends Brattleboro Area Middle School. Her father resides in Newfane as well.
“I really love my town and the people who live here,” Johnson-Aplin said. “Having been out west, I was stationed in San Diego. It was too big and too anonymous. It made me feel uncomfortable and I came home. Between that and fire storms, I was like, OK, I’m never living west of the Rockies again.”
Johnson-Aplin hopes the community can continue to grow but remain close knitted.
“It’s pretty nice to live around neighbors who are safe and good people and who aren’t strangers,” she said. “Everyone knows everyone. There’s safety in that. Like, ‘Hey I saw someone drive into your driveway today.’ There’s no holding back on that, which is great for community safety at large especially with such little police protection and what seems to be unwillingness to come unless something bad has happened.”
White
Cris White said she decided to run because she wanted to have a say in the decisions being made for the community. Now that she’s retired, she has more time.
Throughout her life, White worked with business supply and construction companies. Most recently, she was in roof truss sales.
White and her husband started WW Building Supply in Newfane, which they sold in the 1970s.
“Then we left the area for a number of years due to the lack of economic opportunity for us,” she said. “We had limited skillsets and they weren’t working here so we left and when my husband retired, he very much wanted to come back here because then we didn’t have to make a living so it wasn’t an uphill battle. We had property here and we built a house here.”
The couple built a house on property they had in Newfane then they lived here part-time before full-time. White’s husband died about a year and a half ago.
White said she feels like she has the qualifications to look at budgets and understand contracts.
“I wouldn’t have to have a long learning curve to understand all the things that are involved in the new bridge construction, the gravel pit acquisition, all those things,” she said. She’s very interested in the Arch Bridge replacement project, calling the infrastructure “a really wonderful piece of Newfane.”
White described being “incredibly concerned” about political division not just locally but everywhere.
“I’ve been reaching out to people trying to establish some dialogue, trying to hear where they’re coming from and why it is they are coming from there,” she said. “I just feel like we have to have more civil and reasonable conversations. That’s a big one for me.”
White believes the role of government should be limited. With local, state and federal governments, she said she feels “we have enough government. I feel like people need less government in their lives.”
Economic growth also is important for White.
“We need more opportunities for people to work at good paying jobs,” she said. “It’s hard for families. They’re having to piece together with two or three jobs and I feel like we depend way too much on tourists. That’s almost like dessert rather than the meal. That shouldn’t be our main income.”
White said she has been involved with nonprofits for about 40 years including the Boys & Girls Club and Girl Scouts. When her children were young, she served as president of a Parent Teacher Association. She served on the Newfane Bicentennial Committee in 1976. She grew up in Williamsville, where her grandfather owned the Williamsville Store, which mostly recently was known as the Williamsville Eatery.