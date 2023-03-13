Three candidates are vying for one at-large seat on the West River Education District Board.
Kate Gehring of Newfane, Barbara Guerrero of Townshend and Ken McFadden of Newfane are on the March 22 ballot at the annual district meeting. The district oversees Jamaica Village School, NewBrook Elementary School, Townshend Village School and Leland & Gray Middle/High School in Townshend.
“We really need great schools here, where every kid can thrive,” Gehring said, regardless of town, grade level, family background, special needs, or college or workforce bound. “I think supporting our schools is an all-hands efforts. I see myself as part of that. It’s time to step up. I’m excited to do it.”
Since smaller districts merged to become WRED as part of the 2015 education law Act 46, Gehring noted, there have been challenges. She said the student population is shrinking and the district is considering reconfiguring its schools.
Gehring described wanting to support students, families, staff, teachers and community members in decision making.
“Schools shouldn’t be islands but they anchor our communities,” she said. “I believe that very deeply.”
Gehring suggested she can bring a new perspective to the board. She’s a lawyer not currently practicing and serves on the Newfane Planning Commission. She helped co-found the West River Valley Mutual Aid group and was a member of nonprofit boards including one governing Moore Free Library in Newfane.
Gehring also served on an education council in New York City when her children were younger. She said it has “a little overlap” with the School Board in that it addressed different needs.
“I love working with other people, especially people who have different backgrounds but share an interest in reaching a good goal,” she said. “I also think we can come up with great solutions for our schools here but rural schools need to be able to survive and be strong in communities. Schools are essential parts of our towns and communities.”
Gehring pledges to listen, and “work constructively with other members of the WRED Board and with community members to do what’s best for our kids, families, and communities.”
GUERRERO
Guerrero said she couldn’t think of a reason to say no to running when she was asked by community members to do so, having long been in the school system and caring so much about public education.
“People would say, ‘Do you really want to do it?’ and I would say it’s my civic duty,” she said. “That’s what it’s about, my support for public education and the duty. I just feel you should serve your community.”
Guerrero recently retired from Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, where she was librarian for 26 years. She said she would like to stay involved in school affairs.
For at least a decade, Guerrero has been on the Townshend Board of Civil Authority. She also is a Justice of the Peace and a notary public.
“It’s sort of following in the footsteps of my mother,” she said.
Her mom always volunteered in the community in Connecticut where Guerrero grew up.
Regarding special projects or issues, Guerrero said she doesn’t have “any big ideas of what I can do.” However, she has thought about what she would do if she had “a magic wand.”
“I would have a very progressive, green school for the kids in the valley,” she said. “It would be a new school and it would attract people to live in southern Vermont.”
Acknowledging that she doesn’t have that wand, Guerrero said she would be interested in building projects. She’s also interested in national issues around academic freedom and the freedom to read.
As the board and the community discuss the potential for a single campus model for the district, Guerrero feels she can represent teachers. She said she thinks it’s important to have someone on the board who has “spent many, many hours inside of schools.”
“It’s important to have that perspective,” she said. “I’m representing the teachers’ viewpoint on the board because I have so often felt a teacher’s day is not well understood unless you’re experiencing it.”
Guerrero stressed the need to support public education.
“There’s that old bumper sticker: If you think education is expensive, try ignorance,” she said. “It’s money well spent particularly on the front end, and it’s what makes this country what it is.”
MCFADDEN
McFadden, who has been on local school boards for the last 15 years, including the West River Education District Board since its inception, said he decided to step aside so Peter Broussard could serve but then put in a petition for the at-large seat. Broussard, who graduated from Leland & Gray last year, secured the seat representing Newfane after running unopposed in the March 7 election.
“I found out he ran last year and I found out he was running again this year,” McFadden said. “I was like, awesome. I was like, let him get some young blood on there.”
McFadden is opposed to a single-campus model, where Leland & Gray and neighboring Townshend Elementary School would host students from K-12 and other elementary schools could become pre-k facilities or close. He said the elementary schools in Newfane and Jamaica have more land for outdoor activities than Townshend Elementary, and the Newfane school has ziplines and the most playground area out of any of the district’s properties.
He questions what comparisons will be made in a feasibility study underway.
“You can throw enough money at anything and it’s feasible,” he said.
He’s also interested in state legislation being discussed that would require school districts with choice to pick three local high schools to send their students to, seeing this as a potential opportunity to get more local children into Leland & Gray. He noted that would affect plans for the one-campus model “because those two buildings won’t hold the 500-something kids we have.”
School funding is still not equal among the member communities, McFadden said. Each one has a different tax rate due to a common level of appraisal determined by the state based on real estate sales.
That was supposed to change with Act 46, McFadden said.
“They failed, in my opinion,” he said. “It’s also not a better outcome for kids.”
McFadden sees the prospect of moving all the students on to one campus as an example of a “cookie-cutter education,” which he said state officials promised was not the intent of Act 46.
If he isn’t elected, McFadden still plans to participate in meetings. His children and grandchildren have attended Leland & Gray for the last approximately 30 years.