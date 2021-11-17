  • By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer

Students from Bellows Falls Middle School, in Bellows Falls, Vt., got a first-hand look at the French and Indian War/Seven Years War as reenactors from The Fort at No. 4, in Charlestown, N.H., visited the school on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.

Left: Reenactor Richard Yeatman throws a tomahawk.